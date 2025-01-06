Bryce Dallas Howard returned to a galaxy far, far away with the most recent installment of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Episode 6, entitled "Zero Friends Again," marked her fifth time directing for the franchise, after making her debut during Season 1 of The Mandalorian. She went on to direct two more episodes for the series, alongside an episode of The Book of Boba Fett, and every time she returns, fans know they are in for a treat.

The sixth episode of the series, penned by Myung Joh Wesner, proved to be a beautifully poignant one, as the core four—Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and KB (Kyriana Kratter)—looked for a way off of Lanupa, by way of a trash compactor. Fern found herself at odds with her best friend KB for the first time, as KB struggled with how to talk to Fern about her physical differences and how they impacted her ability to keep up with their adventure. Meanwhile, after betraying the children in Episode 5, Jod's (Jude Law) victory is short-lived as his former crew hauls him back to Brutus (Fred Tatasciore/Stephen Oyoung) to face punishment for his crimes.

At the end of last week, I had the opportunity to chat with Bryce Dallas Howard about directing for Skeleton Crew; what it was like working with the series' incredibly talented young cast; how Jude Law transformed the scene on the pirate ship into a true pirate's tale; and what it was like working with Tippett Studio to bring to life the awe-inspiring Mama Crab stop-motion animation creature. You can read the full transcript of our conversation below.

Bryce Dallas Howard's Journey to 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' Happened Fast