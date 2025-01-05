No character in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has captured the audience's attention quite like Jod (Jude Law) has over the course of the series. Like any traditional antihero, he can come off as very likable and has a moral code, but he subverts what Star Wars has taught us to expect from other scoundrels. As a reminder of how harsh the galaxy can be, the show reminds us that a moral code that still accepts immoral actions or selfish motives is not moral at all, and Jod is still ultimately a villain at the end of the day. If past stories are any guide, one might expect him to have a change of heart, but the show would do well to stay away from this trend and keep what makes Jod so interesting for viewers to watch.

Jod Has Been an Enigma on 'Skeleton Crew'

When Skeleton Crew was originally announced, the presence of Jude Law was enough to attract the interest of many fans, even as his role was kept fiercely under wraps. All we really know about him is that he remains Force-sensitive, but even this was not truly clear at first. As the series went on, there were signs that Jod was a mysterious figure to just about everyone, given that his list of aliases grew with every episode. He even took the name of another classic pirate in the galaxy, though it seems they are not actually the same individual.

For the kids themselves, Jod felt like a mystery even more than he did to the audience, and it has often proven very contradictory. On the one hand, he comes off as sketchy, and even the children are rightfully weary of his potential motives. On the other hand, he also clearly has a soft spot for the kids, comforting Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers) during a moment of vulnerability and trying to protect their innocence from other pirates. Still, his charisma is very real, and it led some viewers to think he might turn out to be a virtuous person after all. That makes his inevitable betrayal still feel jarring when it does finally occur. He might go out of his way to avoid killing the kids, but his motives of pure profit above all else are now unmistakable.

Star Wars Often Has an Optimistic View of Antiheroes

Image via Disney+

It's no secret that Star Wars has been inspired by westerns and pirate films, detailing the rugged individualism that defines warriors and bounty hunters, one which can be traced all the way back to Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in the original trilogy. Initially a rogue and scoundrel in the mission only for the credits, he and Jod share similar levels of wit and charisma, which can make viewers and other characters overlook his motivations. In the end, Han proves to have a good heart, helping to save Luke (Mark Hamill) when he needs it and forming his own romance with Leia (Carrie Fisher) that feels right out of a classic fairytale. The same character arc is true of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in The Mandalorian, where he takes a liking to Grogu and becomes involved with the New Republic.

What separates Jod from other bounty hunters and pirates is how his actions are perceived, often with little to no reflection. The fact that he is never once shown feeling conflicted or regretful over abandoning the children to their fate feels very telling. He might have a moral code that makes him better than other pirates, but this is still a low bar, and it does not automatically make him a good person, especially since he still puts the kids at risk. When he uses his own charisma to unite the pirates, it is still purely out of genuine avarice and self-preservation, and he could prove to be a terrifying threat to At Attin and its sheltered citizens.

Jod Should Stay a Villain in ‘Skeleton Crew’