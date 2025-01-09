Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 7.

Star Wars is famous for having some of the best ship designs in pop culture, but it outdid itself in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew with the Onyx Cinder. With a completely different look from what it was at the beginning of the series, the ship is almost a character in itself, to the point where it gets its own backstory in this week's episode, "We’re Gonna Be In So Much Trouble," which may connect to a theory about the legendary pirate Tak Rennod and the mysterious At Attin Supervisor (Stephen Fry).

The Onyx Cinder Didn’t Start as a Pirate Ship in 'Skeleton Crew'

In last week's episode, "Zero Friends Again," the Onyx Cinder played one of its coolest cards: shedding its outer hull to save itself and the kids from being devoured by a trash compactor. All of its front exterior parts self-detonated, leaving the dirty outer shell in favor of an elegant chrome exterior. At first, it seemed like this was just pirate shenanigans implemented by Tak Rennod, but SM-33 (Nick Frost) has revealed there is more to it.

The Onyx Cinder wasn't a pirate ship originally, but an At Attin ship, stolen from the Old Republic Mint on the planet, explaining the ship's clean original design. According to SM-33, Rennod did this so he could safely sneak in and out of At Attin without being targeted by the Barrier that protects and keeps the planet se