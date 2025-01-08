Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 7.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is officially down to its final two episodes, and Episode 7, aptly titled “We’re Gonna Be in So Much Trouble,” certainly delivers on the trouble. After last week’s episode saw Jod (Jude Law) unwillingly reunited with his former crew, the lightsaber-wielding pirate got his groove back, much to the chagrin of the core four — Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and KB (Kyriana Kratter). As the series reaches the end of Season 1, Jon Watts and Christopher Ford return to bring things to a close with the penultimate episode and finale next week. Episode 7 also marks the return of Lee Isaac Chung, who previously directed the third episode of The Mandalorian Season 3.

The episode opens on At Attin as the children’s beleaguered parents — Fara (Kerry Condon), Wendle (​​Tunde Adebimpe), Garree (M.J. Kang) and Maree (Cass Buggé), and Nol and Nooma — desperately try to get a message through the planet’s barrier, via a transmitter. The safety droids show up to stop them, and while most of the parents end up on the receiving end of a stun ray, Fara is able to send their message up to the stars. While the children have been through the wringer lately, they are doing surprisingly well aboard the Onyx Cinder now that they know they are headed back home. They're goofing off, playing ball, and acting like children again, but poor Wim is still stuck in his emotions about his adventure gone wrong. He even expresses regret about getting them into this mess, but the other three all assure him that they’re glad he hit the button that sent them on such a grand adventure. (By the time the episode ends, though, it’s safe to say they’re no longer feeling this way.)

‘Skeleton Crew’ Episode 7 Reminds Us to Never Trust a Pirate