Filming has concluded on the new Star Wars series for Disney+. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew wrapped yesterday and a number of crew members took to social media to celebrate the milestone.

Stunt coordinator George Cottle took to Instagram to share his happiness at finishing shooting. “That’s a Wrap on Skeleton Crew!! Once again I was lucky enough to be surrounded by some of the most amazing stunt performers I have ever worked with!! I fell so lucky to work with you all! Thank you for all your hard work and dedication! So so excited for this one!” Cottle captioned the video.

Juliana Potter, a stunt actor on the series, also shared a story to her Instagram account after she concluded her role on the series, adding "Going to miss my Star Wars: Skeleton Crew stunt family. So grateful. Can't wait for the world to see what's in store."

The series, from Sony and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man series director Jon Watts, who is directing and producing the show, had previously announced the series while appearing at Star Wars Celebration in May 2022. With Lucasfilm billing it 'a 1980s coming-of-age adventure in space', Watts followed up by explaining more about what audiences could expect.

"This is a show that we've been working on for a really long time." Watts continued, "it's a story of 10-year-old kids from a tiny planet who get lost in the Star Wars galaxy. It's the story of their journey home." Watts stated that, "It stars four kids, but it's not just for kids." The first piece of concept art showed four kids in silhouette against a giant spaceship. The new series will take place after the events of Return of the Jedi.

The show will star Jude Law, with the actor speaking out in September 2022 about his excitement to join a galaxy far, far away. "It was such an important part of growing up, the impact of that film and that world. The way it penetrated and exploded my imagination," said Law. "There are one or two more times every day where I'm walking on set and it hits me like a child. I get awestruck by certain characters that are around me, that I can't say."

Skeleton Crew comes from executive producers Watts, Jon Favreau, Filoni, and Christoper Ford. Skeleton Crew will arrive on Disney+ sometime later in 2023, though no exact release date has been announced as yet.