Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the finale of Skeleton Crew.Star Wars: Skeleton Crew took its time in explaining Jod's (Jude Law) past. From his introduction, it was clear that there was more to him than appeared as he used the Force to escape his cell, yet Jod is not a Jedi, as Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers) was disappointed to learn. The series built up this mystery until the finale when it referenced Order 66 and established how Jod fit in with the overarching story of the Jedi. Order 66 has appeared in several Star Wars stories, depicting the fall of the Jedi Order as the Empire takes power. It is a staple of the Star Wars saga because of its drastic impact on the galaxy. This connection brings Skeleton Crew that much closer to the other stories, but it is not forced.

Over the years, more and more characters have been added to the list of Order 66 survivors to the point that it is getting ridiculous. Fortunately, Jod's backstory has little bearing on that. Jod's connection is subtle, making it fit with the series that is already slightly removed from the rest of the franchise, but even so, without the violent destruction of the Jedi, Jod would not be where he is now, and Skeleton Crew would look very different. By walking this thin line, the series ties everything together without making too much of the connection.

'Skeleton Crew' Wouldn't Happen Without Order 66

Image via Disney+

Skeleton Crew is many years removed from Order 66, taking place during the time of the New Republic, which begins two decades after the Jedi are killed. And yet, because of how deeply it affected Jod, much of the series wouldn't have happened without Order 66. The Skeleton Crew finale reveals that Jod was not a Jedi or Padawan targeted by the rising Empire. Instead, he was a force-sensitive child found by a nameless Jedi survivor who recognized his potential with the force. Still a target, the Jedi was hunted down (assumedly by the Inquisitors), causing young Jod to resort to a life of piracy. This story takes the larger events, whose fallout has shaped the galaxy, and shows the devastation on a personal level, making Jod a tragic figure. Throughout the show, Jod manipulates and lies to the lost children for personal gain, and his selfishness and ruthlessness are a direct result of his childhood. Not only does tying in Order 66 make sense for Jod's backstory, but it creates a window into the larger franchise because, without the tragedy, Skeleton Crew would be drastically different.

'Skeleton Crew' Doesn't Make Too Much of the Connection