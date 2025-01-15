Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 8.

After seven weeks of unforgettable episodes, Skeleton Crew has finally reached the end of the line with its finale. Episode 8, aptly titled “The Real Good Guys,” was penned by series co-creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, and directed by Watts. The episode picks up right where the penultimate episode left things last week, with Jod (Jude Law) posing as a visiting Emissary, much to the chagrin of the core four — Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and KB (Kyriana Kratter) — who are forced to stand idly by as two of their parents, Fara (Kerry Condon) and Wendle (Tunde Adebimpe), fall for Jod’s lies.

After Fara and Wendle question him about their children’s behavior while they were on their little joyride, Jod is quick to ensure that the four he's been traveling with are not given the opportunity to reveal his true identity. He orders that they be confined to their quarters and that the droids monitor them, just in case they cause more trouble. Wendle seems taken aback by these drastic measures, but makes no real attempt to thwart them. Noticing that Fern is the most likely to cause trouble for him, Jod suggests that she accompany him to meet the Supervisor, in an effort to teach her about how to behave, and Fara is quick to volunteer to go with them.

From there, the unlikely trio makes their way up the lift to the Supervisor's office, while Wendle takes Wim home to enjoy a nice homecooked meal (which looks surprisingly like a Stouffer's microwave meal). Wendle tries to talk to Wim about making up his assessment test, but Wim protests that “it doesn’t matter” and then almost lets slip that Jod isn’t even a real Jedi. He stops himself, but not before the outburst piques Wendle’s interest — and the ever-listening droids. Wim tries his best to talk around what he can’t say, and settles on telling his father that there are certain people out there who want to ruin things. After dinner, Wim tries to talk with Neel over the radio about coming up with a plan to rescue Fern, but the droids are eavesdropping, and Neel isn’t willing to get in trouble with them.

Was That a 'Wizard of Oz' Nod, 'Skeleton Crew'?