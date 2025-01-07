2025 is officially here and with it, Collider is celebrating its milestone 20th anniversary. What better way to commemorate a momentous occasion than to invite you along to kick off the celebration with the thrilling conclusion of the season that has followed Jude Law's adventure through the Star Wars universe? For our latest screening, we'll be hosting a one-of-a-kind Skeleton Crew event, offering viewers their only chance to see the finale on the big screen with creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford in attendance. Afterward, the pair will come on stage for a Q&A where they will talk through the final episode for the first time and finally discuss all the juicy spoilers they couldn't talk about while their coming-of-age tale was airing.

Skeleton Crew takes inspiration from grand adventure stories like Treasure Island and The Goonies while using the Star Wars setting to weave its own tale about discovery, daring, and finding a way back home. The series follows four children who, after discovering something mysterious on their home planet of At Attin, wind up lost in the vast reaches of the universe with no easy path of return. They're left to navigate a dangerous galaxy, encountering new friends and foes along the way and generally beholding the world beyond their own.

Chief among their new friends is a charming galactic scoundrel by the name of Jod Na Nawood (Law), who has a knack for wriggling out of tight situations and agrees to help the kids on their journey. Along with a cast that also features Ravi-Cabot Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, and Robert Timothy Smith as the four children and Nick Frost as the voice of the droid first mate SM-33, the series boasts a rouge's gallery of directors, including Twisters helmer Lee Isaac Chung, The Green Knight director David Lowery, Thunderbolts* helmer Jake Schreier, Jurassic World star and The Mandalorian director Bryce Dallas Howard, and the Daniels, the duo behind Everything Everywhere All At Once.

'Skeleton Crew' Finale Screening Details

Episode 8 will be the last chance viewers have to see what happens to this young crew lost in space, at least for now. If you're in the Los Angeles area on January 14, the finale's air date, this will be an opportunity you won't want to miss, especially given it's the only chance to see the conclusion of this 91% Rotten Tomatoes series on the big screen. If you'd like to attend the screening, please RSVP here. Should you land a ticket, we’ll be reaching out in the next few days, so be sure to keep your eyes on your inbox.

Our screening is being held at the AMC Cenutry City and will start at 7:30 p.m. PT. Steven Weintraub will moderate the Q&A with Ford and Watts, the latter of whom directed the finale himself.

'Skeleton Crew' Kicks Off an Exciting Slate of Events for Collider's 20th Anniversary

While we are excited to play host to Skeleton Crew, this year will be jam-packed with events and other screenings our readers will want to stay tuned for. 20 years is a special milestone for Collider, which was originally founded as a blog back in 2005 and has only continued to grow since then as a hub for entertainment news, features, interviews, and much more. Although we can't share more at this time, there are so many opportunities on the horizon that we can't wait to share with everyone throughout the year.

In the meantime, Skeleton Crew Episode 7 is set to debut on January 7 before the finale on January 14. Stay tuned here at Collider for updates on future screenings and revisit this piece next week for the full details of our exclusive finale screening.

