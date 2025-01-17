Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew finale.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew was a show built on mysteries. Not only were the true origins of Jod (Jude Law) shrouded in mystery, but so was the planet At Attin. At first, it seemed like a normal planet — albeit one that put a Star Wars twist on suburbia — but once Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and KB (Kyriana Kratter) unearthed the Onyx Cinder and blasted off into space, they learned that their home planet wasn't the humdrum existence it seemed to be. At Attin is home to a mint that prints Old Republic credits; the kids also learn that their parents are carrying out this process under the watch of a mysterious "Supervisor."

Fan theories ran wild about the Supervisor. Was it Tak Rennod, the pirate who previously captained the Onyx Cinder and discovered At Attin's secret? Could it be a former Imperial officer, hiding out after the events of the original Star Wars trilogy? The answer finally comes in Skeleton Crew's finale, "The Real Good Guys": When Jod coerces Fern and her mother Fara (Kerry Condon) into taking him to meet the Supervisor, it's revealed that the Supervisor (voiced by Stephen Fry) is a massive droid. This isn't what anyone expected, but it actually makes sense — and explains a lot about how At Attin works.

At Attin Being Run by Droids Explains Its ‘Great Work’

Image via Disney+

The Supervisor being a droid gives a new light to At Attin's structure, and why it felt so rigid. While most droids in the Star Wars universe, including SM-33 (Nick Frost), have developed their own personality, the Supervisor and the security droids it employs run on a fixed program. Every time the droids encounter an At Attin resident, they rattle off a list of rules that each citizen needs to follow. It's no wonder Fern was able to overwrite their programming, but the reveal that At Attin is an Old Republic mint also explains why the droids are so strict — and why there's a massive barrier surrounding the planet. Why risk anyone getting to a source of literally infinite money?

The planet being run by droids also gives new meaning to the "Great Work" that At Attin's children are expected to take up. Everyone has their role to play, whether it's Fara overseeing the flow of said work or Wim's father, Wendle (Tunde Adebimpe), working as a systemps supervisor. Even the children of At Attin are expected to carry on the Great Work in some form. This rigid, inflexible lifestyle makes a lot more sense when you realize everyone on At Attin is carrying out the programming of a machine; in a way, Jod destroying the Supervisor has allowed At Attin's citizens to truly live.

‘Skeleton Crew’ Finally Explains Why Its Protagonists Don’t Know About the Wider Galaxy