Throughout the series, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has followed Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and KB (Kyriana Kratter) on their journey through space as they search for their mysterious home. While these four kids had to do a lot by themselves, they encountered a few allies along the way, like SM-33 (Nick Frost), Kh'ymm (Alia Shawkat), and even Jod (Jude Law), who helped on occasion. Yet a few characters wanted to help but couldn't, namely their parents, who remained on At Attin, hoping to send someone after their children. Though they do all they can from behind the barrier, they have little to do with the main story. They send an illegal communication, but by then, the kids have almost found their way home against all odds. However, one of the parents proves in the finale that he should have been a bigger part this whole time.

The penultimate episode brought the children back to At Attin, reuniting them with their families, but it isn't until the finale that the parents actually get to be involved in the story. As At Attin is invaded by pirates and the kids have a desperate plan to save their home, Wim's father, Wendle (Tunde Adebimpe), overcomes his fears to help, becoming one of the most valuable allies they found all season. Wendle's story in the finale shows depth to his character and his relationship with Wim, which could have benefited Skeleton Crew throughout the season if Wendle had been given more time.

'Skeleton Crew's Finale Showed a New Side to Wendle

From his appearances early in the season, it's clear that Wendle is not the kind of man who makes waves. He spends the first episode trying to get Wim to accept the way of things, yet when Wim is missing, that starts to change. Though nervous, Wendle agrees to defy At Attin's Supervisor and send a message to the children with the other parents in Episode 7. Still, Wendle plays the role of a concerned parent, hesitant but willing to take risks for his son, but the finale shows that there is much more to him when the risk-averse man puts himself and his son in danger to do the right thing.

When pirates attack At Attin, Wendle's first reaction is to hide, but Wim and his friends have other ideas. Wim, Neel, and KB race off on speeders to enact a desperate plan for help, and Wendle chases them. Though he isn't sure at first, Wendle goes along with the plan rather than trying to stop them from the major risks they are taking, as his character was set up to do. He even makes it possible for them to succeed by sneaking into the Supervisor's tower to restore power so KB can take off in the Onyx Cinder. This courageous choice shows how far he has come from the careful, by-the-book man first introduced, showing a capacity for growth that should have gotten more attention throughout the season.

Wendle Is the MVP of 'Skeleton Crew's Finale