We’re now less than one month away from the release of the next Star Wars project, and Lucasfilm is ramping up promotion by releasing a new line of figures from everyone’s favorite adorable collectibles. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is set to air its first two episodes on December 3, and Funko is celebrating with a new line of Pops for all the main characters. The four children who will be featured in the show, Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), along with Jude Law’s Jedi, Jod Na Nawood, and Kerry Condon’s mystery character. The new Funko Pops can be pre-ordered from Entertainment Earth with each retailing for $11.99, and Kh’ymm is a Funko exclusive that can be purchased straight from the Funko website.

Jon Watts and Christopher Ford are the creators of Skeleton Crew, with Myung Joh Wesner also receiving writing credit for her work on two episodes of the Star Wars series. Watts has also been tapped to direct at least two episodes, with the Daniels (Everything Everywhere All at Once) also directing an episode. David Lowery, famous for directing The Green Knight (Dev Patel) and The Old Man & the Gun (Robert Redford) will also direct an episode, along with Jake Schreier. Schreir most recently directed six episodes of the hit Netflix anthology series, Beef (Steven Yeun), and he will next direct Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*, which is due in theaters on May 2, 2025. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew follows four children who search for their home planet in a vast, mysterious, and dangerous galaxy.

‘Skeleton Crew’ Needs the Chance ‘The Acolyte’ Never Got

With the release of a new Star Wars Disney+ series on the horizon, many Star Wars fans still have a bad taste in their mouth after The Acolyte, which produced strong viewership and was well-liked by critics, was canceled after only one season. It’s important for Star Wars to give Skeleton Crew a chance to gain its legs and remember that television shows often need multiple seasons to find their stride. If Star Wars cancels Skeleton Crew over a few bad audience reviews while overlooking all the positives that can come out of the show, it will make it harder for future viewers to connect with new projects.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres on December 3. Check out the first look at the new Funko Pops above and watch Skeleton Crew on Disney+.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Four kids make a mysterious discovery on their home planet that leads them to get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Creator Cast Jude Law , Kerry Condon , Ryan Kiera Armstrong , Tunde Adebimpe , Ravi Cabot-Conyers , Robert Timothy Smith Rating Writers Jon Watts , Christopher Ford Franchise(s) Star Wars

