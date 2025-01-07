Although Star Wars: Skeleton Crew remains somewhat removed from Star Wars' usual narrative, the series has many references to the franchise's wider content, from Jod's (Jude Law) alias of Crimson Jack that comes from Legends to the mention of Atollon, which plays a role in the animated series Star Wars: Rebels. The series even references more niche content by including the ship seen in the Disney Parks attraction Star Tours. Though these small moments don't change the story drastically, they tie the world together and offer another level of fun for the fans to discover. But Episode 6, "Zero Friends Again," adds another subtle Easter egg to the mix, highlighting a less familiar part of the world as it parallels the Star Wars: Millennium Falcon – Smugglers Run attraction from Disney Park's Galaxy's Edge.

This Easter egg is less of a specific element than a general situation, but it is an interesting connection, especially as it enhances Skeleton Crew's story. The two stories share one similarity already: both focus on the galaxy's pirates. While Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Whim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) accidentally encounter the pirates when they get lost, Smugglers Run depicts a mission led by none other than the Star Wars franchise's most beloved pirate Hondo Ohnaka (Jim Cummings), who was introduced in Star Wars: Clone Wars. Yet Episode 6 makes a more specific parallel between the two stories.

What Is Smugglers Run?

Image via Disney

To add Star Wars to the parks, Disney created an immersive world called Galaxy's Edge in Disneyland and Disney World's Hollywood Studios. Depicting the planet Batuu in the time of the sequel trilogy, Galaxy's Edge has a clear focus, but Smugglers Run takes it a step further. Hondo is not featured in any Star Wars films, making his appearance an additional bit of lore for the attraction. The story has Hondo enlisting the guests to a mission for his company, Ohnaka Transport Solutions. However, like with most of Hondo's schemes, this mission is less than legal and very dangerous. Borrowing the Millennium Falcon, Hondo has his new flight crew steal coaxium from the First Order and smuggle it back to him.

The ride allows fans into the Millennium Falcon in an interactive experience, with different results depending on the participant's skill. Smugglers Run provides different jobs for the riders, with each assigned a position as a pilot, gunner, or engineer as they undertake the mission. The story of Smugglers Run is not referenced in Skeleton Crew (partially because it hasn't happened during the Disney+ show's time frame). Rather than showing any specific detail from the ride, Skeleton Crew borrows the setup as, like the riders, the kids desperately work to escape.

'Skeleton Crew' Parallels Smugglers Run