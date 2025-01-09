By now, every new Star Wars story is unofficially required to feature certain references and Easter Eggs. The iconic "I have a bad feeling about this" line, for example, is featured in this week's episode of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, "We're Gonna Be in So Much Trouble," but there is actually another Easter Egg, a deep-cut reference not to Star Wars, but to George Lucas himself and his career - to his first movie, THX-1138, precisely. And this one is not just in Skeleton Crew but in pretty much every other Star Wars story.

The Number 1138 Is a Reference to George Lucas’ First Movie

When the Onyx Cinder finally arrives at At Attin, Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) and the kids are transported to the subterranean vault. The pirate is posing as a Republic emissary, and there is a droid explaining the operation related to the mint on the planet. When the vault is opened, a golden glow lights up Jod's face, and he asks the droid how many vaults like that one they have, to which the droid answers: 1139. That's a lot of money, but, more importantly, it's a deep-cut nod to Star Wars history off-screen.

In 1971, George Lucas took his first steps into the larger world of