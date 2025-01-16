Star Wars: Skeleton Crew came into our lives quicker than the Millennium Falcon, racing to complete the Kessel run in under 12 parsecs, and after an explosive finale that saw At Attin finally revealed to the galaxy, Season 1 is officially over. One thing that is referenced throughout the first season by the citizens of At Attin is The Great Work, which we’re led to believe is working to stock the New Republic Mint with credits.

However, during a recent interview, Collider’s Maggie Lovitt asked Skeleton Crew co-creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford if the “Great Work” referenced by the citizens of At Attin is in any way related to Lina Soh’s Great Works during The High Republic, and their answer might shock you. As Watts explained:

“Yeah, I mean I didn’t want to have to like fully step into that part of the universe and [have the] people working on it be like ‘It is that!’ But it’s supposed to feel connected, so if it’s not literally connected it’s still an idea that existed in the galaxy at a certain time of like ‘We can do better. We can do great things.’ And I think both At Attin and the works of [Chancellor Lina Soh] were coming from the same place if they’re not directly related. But maybe they are.”

Ford added, "The idea of—because they’re secluded—what it originally meant, could have evolved over time." With Watts pointing out that, "it’s different on At Achrann."

It would certainly be a difficult knot to thread to have At Attin’s Great Work connect directly to Chancellor Lina Soh’s Great Works from the High Republic, but the fact that Watts and Ford had the Great Works in mind is still thrilling for High Republic fans nonetheless. Chancellor Lina Soh’s Great Works included the Starlight Beacon, a gargantuan space station built on the galactic frontier, as well as The Republic Fair, which was a series of events hosted by the Galactic Republic that mostly ran smoothly until one was attacked by the Nihil, a group of space marauders with a high body count. One of the other notable projects included in the Great Works was figuring out how to cultivate more bacta, the medical substance found in tanks in many Star Wars projects that is used as a healing agent.

Will There Be Another Season of ‘Skeleton Crew’?

A second season of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has yet to be confirmed, but with the show’s positive reception from start to finish and the potential for more stories, fans remain hopeful that that announcement is coming sooner rather than later. Watts and Ford also revealed exclusively to Collider before the show’s release that there were ideas for a second season, and if they did get the chance to pursue more Skeleton Crew, the age of the child actors would be reflected in the show, unlike Stranger Things, which now has actors well into their twenties still playing kids in high-school.

Stay tuned to Collider for our full conversation with Watts and Ford and be sure to catch up with the full season of Skeleton Crew on Disney+.