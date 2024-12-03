Longtime fans may have spotted a reference to one of Star Wars' most legendary flops in the premiere of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Your eyes aren't deceiving you - that was a direct reference to the much-reviled Star Wars Holiday Special. Director Jon Watts talked about the pro in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The scene in question features a family of aliens watching a holographic performance of a circus troupe; the exact same performance is depicted in the Holiday Special, where it was watched by Chewbacca's young son Lumpy. Says Watts, "That is easily one of my favorite parts of the whole show. And I'm glad that it's in the first episode just so we can get it out of the way. I've just always been fascinated by that weird little circus hologram." The clip seen in Skeleton Crew was not taken from the Holiday Special, however, as the almost fifty-year-old TV footage was too low-resolution to use. Instead, the Skeleton Crew crew went above and beyond to recreate it, replicating the Bob Mackie-designed costumes, recruiting their stunt coordinator (a veteran of Cirque du Soleil) to choreograph a new dance routine, and having the show's composer re-compose the music from the scene from scratch. It a s a lot of effort for a short scene, but Watts wouldn't have it any other way: "We spent a lot of time and effort recreating that so much, just for that one little visual gag. But it makes me really happy, and it makes me wonder what that circus troupe is up to."

What Is 'The Star Wars Holiday Special' About?

Close

Set after the events of the first Star Wars film, the Holiday Special depicts the attempts of the Star Wars crew, including Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), to get Chewbacca to his home planet of Kashyyyk for the Life Day holiday. As a 1970s variety show, that framing story surrounds a number of sketches and performances, including Bea Arthur as a singing Cantina bartender, Harvey Korman as an alien chef, performances by Diahann Carroll and Jefferson Starship, and an animated segment featuring the first-ever appearance of Boba Fett. Upon its one and only airing in 1978, the show was immediately rejected and mocked by Star Wars creatives and fans alike, and has never been officially released or re-run; it lives on via bootlegged copies. However, the animated sequence, titled The Story of the Faithful Wookiee, is available to stream on Disney+.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew centers around a group of children who leave their suburban home planet and find a galaxy of adventure waiting for them. Collider's Maggie Lovitt gave it a glowing review, calling it "exactly what the franchise needs."

The first two episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew are now available to stream on Disney+; new episodes will premiere every Tuesday. The Star Wars Holiday Special, however, is not available via any official channels. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.