After the third season of The Mandalorian saw Grogu and Din Djarin happily nestled at Navarro, fans are eagerly waiting for Ahsoka’s fall release, however, this year has plenty to offer fans of the galaxy far, far away as Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is yet to make a debut. While not much is known about the upcoming live-action series, some details are finally trickling down.

A new listing on the Writers Guild of America’s website has finally revealed the number of episodes in the series. Skeleton Crew will have eight episodes, most episodes are written by creators and co-writers Christopher Ford and Jon Watts, excluding the fifth and sixth episodes, which are credited to Myung Joh Wesner. Knowing the writing prowess of the three scribes, one should expect a thrilling ride full of adventure.

What to Expect From Star Wars: Skeleton Crew?

Skeleton Crew is billed as an 80s-style coming-of-age adventure that follows a group of stranded kids trying to find their way home. The ragtag group of youngsters will be accompanied by Jude Law, whose character details are still kept under wraps but since he’s the face of the most marketing material, it is quite possible that he’s playing a Jedi.

The series is produced by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, the creative masterminds behind all Star Wars Disney+ series. Speaking of the Skeleton Crew previously, Favreau revealed that the show will transpire many genres across episodes, it could feel like a western, a samurai film or even a WW II film. He explained, “With Kathy Kennedy running Lucasfilm, when Jon Watts and Chris Ford came in and talked about wanting to do something that feels like an Amblin movie and has that tone, it's like you're speaking right to the person who was there and knows the 11 herbs and spices that go into it."

Skeleton Crew casts Jude Law, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, and Jaleel White. The series has a host of great directors including Watts, latest Oscar-winners Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, along with David Lowery, Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is expected to drop sometime this year. Watch out for this space for further details and check out our conversation with Filoni below: