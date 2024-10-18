The galaxy far, far away is known for introducing unpredictable characters in every new story. And it looks like Star Wars: Skeleton Crew won't be the exception. Empire has shared a new image from the upcoming television series. A big robot can be seen, and it looks like it might be a threat for the young heroes of the story. The project will be aimed at the youngest members of the audience. But that doesn't mean that it will try to frighten the young viewers who are brave enough to watch it. Jon Watts and Christopher Ford created the series for Disney.

Skeleton Crew will follow a group of four children who accidentally activate a ship. The vessel will take them on a grand adventure far beyond their wildest dreams. The main adult character of the journey will be Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law), an intelligent Force user who will cross paths with the children. The actual premise for Skeleton Crew remains under wraps. The Star Wars franchise is known for keeping many secrets in order to surprise audiences once the stories premiere on either television or the big screen. Audiences will have to wait a little bit more to find out if Jod Na Nawood is a friend of a foe.

After the release of Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, the franchise has focused on establishing itself as a major force on television thanks to The Mandalorian. The legacy of the first major Disney+ television series continues in the form of Skeleton Crew. Both television projects will take place during the same time frame, shortly after the events of Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi. It remains to be seen if the stories will be directly connected.

The Crew Behind the Latest 'Star Wars' Show

Some of the talented artists who have worked on stories such as The Mandalorian and Ahsoka will be coming back to bring Skeleton Crew to audiences. Bryce Dallas Howard will be involved in the show as a director. The filmmaker has been a part of this journey since the first season of The Mandalorian, with Dallas Howard also directing an episode of The Book of Boba Fett. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Kathlyn Kennedy will be attached to the series as executive producers. Skeleton Crew is ready to take the journey of the Star Wars franchise across television even further.

You can check out the new image from Skeleton Crew above, before the series premieres on Disney+ on December 3: