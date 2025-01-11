Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 7.

Another week, another episode of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew in which Jod Na Nawood's (Jude Law) backstory is ignored. He has been one of the best additions to the franchise in recent years, so everyone is naturally curious to know more about him. While people speculate that he probably did have at least some training as a Jedi, the truth is that Jod's backstory is simply irrelevant for the series, and that's for the best. We already know everything that makes him such an interesting character, and his morally questionable actions, coupled with the drops of Jedi knowledge he displays, make him one of the most fascinating characters in Star Wars already.

As a Character, Jod Stands on His Own Even Without a Backstory

Image via Disney+

One of the best things about Skeleton Crew is how enclosed it is in its own corner of Star Wars. Of course, there is a whole galaxy around it, but what the series is concerned about is the kids and their journey, as they learn that the galaxy is much bigger than they originally thought. There are obvious ties to the larger world of Star Wars, like Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers) reading about Jedi, the New Republic X-Wings, the pirates, Jod's lightsaber, and so on, but the series is mostly self-contained, which is great.

As a character, Jod is the best example of how Skeleton Crew is better for its self-contained story. People speculate a lot about his possible past as a Jedi or something else, but the truth is that we already know everything we need to know about him: he is just someone who takes advantage of the situation to get the best possible outcome for himself. If whatever happens somehow benefits other people, great, but that's not at all his priority. He went along with the kids because it was his way out of jail (what's the point of escaping and having to keep hiding out at Port Borgo?). He turned on them when he saw an opportunity to take the treasure for himself, using them as hostages. He got a lightsaber because it’s a great weapon and was simply lying around in Tak Rennod's hideout… And that’s it.

There are countless characters like him in Star Wars. The best example is probably Han Solo (Harrison Ford), who may be known as a scoundrel with a heart of gold now, but at the beginning of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, he was just a scoundrel. His not having a proper backstory works so well for him that not even Solo: A Star Wars Story dared to change this (and his Legends backstory is just lazy, sorry). What we like about Han isn't what he was, but actually what he becomes, and that's something we follow closely. Jod is the same. We like him for the part he plays in Skeleton Crew, which is all we need to know about him. He is already a nuanced and interesting enough character as it is.

‘Skeleton Crew’ Has Already Given Jod Enough Backstory Through His Actions