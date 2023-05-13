Regardless of your age, if you are a Star Wars fan, a new project - be it a film, a television series, a book or a video game - is always going to be exciting. And that is true for even the most famous people walking the planet, as Jude Law has excitedly proven.

The English actor has taken on the lead role in the upcoming series, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which has been designed to resemble Amblin films of the 1980s, and also by those projects that followed which drew inspiration from the films of that era, too. For Law, that meant a feeling of child-like wonder when faced with adult problems being replicated on screen but this time, it's in a galaxy far, far away.

The chance to live in the world where he lost days of time imagining his own adventures across space was too good for Law to pass up. Speaking with Empire Magazine during Star Wars Celebration last month, Law expanded on his feelings of happiness and love for the Star Wars universe and revealed that, like every boy of his era, it wasn't Luke Skywalker that people grew up wanting to be like - it was the ne'er-do-well scoundrel of a smuggler that he knew he wanted to be.

What Does Star Wars Mean to Jude Law?

"Seeing this galaxy, this world that we've all grown up loving, and the jeopardy, the divides, the heroes, the villains, through the eyes of children, is brilliant. Star Wars was what I played as a little boy. It was the toys I grew up with, that my dog ate, that I lost, that I cried over. It's all that stuff. My favourite character? Han Solo! Did I say that fast enough? I hope there's Solo DNA in the mix. What I wanted to imbue was the humour and the sardonic nature of Solo The slight tone of, 'Aw, this is all rubbish. What am I doing here?' I think that's a very Star Wars thing, the lovely irony that someone in it is a little throwaway about the whole thing."