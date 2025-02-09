Star Wars: Skeleton Crew arrived quicker than the Millenium Falcon making the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs (don’t tell Han Solo we said that), but as with all good things, it eventually came to an end. One of the many bright spots in the show was Jude Law, who portrays the charismatic space pirate Jod Na Nawood. It was speculated before the show that Law would play a Jedi, and while his character is adept at using the Force, he quickly proves he’s no Jedi. Collider’s Maggie Lovitt recently attended a panel at MEGACon Orlando where the cast of Skeleton Crew spoke about their time on the show, and Law was asked how much lightsaber training he had to prepare for his role as Jod. His answer might shock you:

“Honestly, we kind of liked the idea that he had no lightsaber training. So, we consciously decided to do nothing. I’ve done stuff in the past with swords, knives, cutlasses, and all that, fencing, so I've used similar before. And they would do wonderful enhancements on the set, so whenever the lightsaber came out, and it was lit, you’d get to [mimics lightsaber ignition sound].”

The idea that Law did not undergo lightsaber training to make it more authentic that his character was not familiar with using a lightsaber is a brilliant creative decision. Star Wars too often folds its Force users into the category of a righteous Jedi Knight obsessed with helping the galaxy, or a former Jedi turned to the dark side, but Jod represents the middle ground. It makes sense that there are probably thousands, if not more, of Force users, spread around the galaxy, who were never picked up by the Jedi or influenced by the Sith, who simply use their abilities to give them a hand up in everyday situations. Jod is nothing more than a space pirate who happens to be in tune with the Force, but over the course of Season 1, he proves to be exactly the villain that Skeleton Crew needs.

