Born prematurely and partially blind on the day the prequel trilogy began, I was always destined to be a Star Wars nut, yet I have always had mixed feelings about its portrayal of blindness. Previous characters have often been underutilized at best or reinforced stereotypes at worst, which is why Skeleton Crew has personally become such a pleasant surprise. Rather than just a crutch or path to superhuman abilities, KB (Kyriana Kratter) experiences her unique form of blindness as another fact of life, using it as a tool to navigate the world around her. By allowing KB to feel vulnerable without infantilizing her, Skeleton Crew keeps her story much more relatable, and the reboot of her failing processing unit feels closer to an actual rebirth, rather than death or loss.

Blindness Has a Complicated History in Star Wars

As a trope, blindness can trace its roots far back to ancient mythology, and it's not exactly a secret that Star Wars has been inspired by that same kind of lore. While the loss of a hand has remained a small tradition since the original trilogy, blindness remains almost as common in the franchise. Having grown up with Legends material first, the characters who first come to mind are Lucien Draay in the comics and Kreia in the video games, where her unique philosophy is reinforced by her use of the Force in place of physical sight. Notably, all of these characters are Jedi or Force-sensitive, which reflects a common stereotype of the wise and blind mystic.

In the current canon, this old trend has continued to flourish. In Star Wars: Rebels, Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.) loses his sight from a lightsaber strike to the face, portraying blindness as a kind of sacrifice or form of spiritual death in the same way that so many other stories have done. Other stories have recently earned praise for humanizing disability and the rehabilitation arc of Kanan could have been just as compelling, but I felt that his new disability was rarely given the attention it truly deserved, and was even ignored outright at times. Another major recent example is Chirrut Imwe (Donnie Yen) in Rogue One, where the cause of his blindness is never revealed but also enhances his superhuman abilities in a way that still feels overly romantic.