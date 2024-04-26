The Big Picture Kerry Condon is expanding her profile with a role in the upcoming Star Wars series Skeleton Crew on Disney+, alongside Jude Law.

The show follows a group of young characters who are lost in the galaxy after the events of Return of the Jedi, aiming to find their way home.

Skeleton Crew features an A-list team of directors like David Lowery and Bryce Dallas Howard, set to debut on Disney+ later this year.

Kerry Condon is very much on the up after last year's The Banshees of Inisherin and she's using that increased star power to expand her profile in bigger projects. And it doesn't come much bigger than Star Wars. The Academy Award-nominated Irish actress was cast in Skeleton Crew, a series on Disney+ alongside Jude Law. The series is said to focus on a group of young characters, around 10 years old, who find themselves lost in the galaxy, trying to find their way home. The setting is shortly after the events of Return of the Jedi and around the same time period as other shows like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Speaking with Variety while promoting her upcoming role in In the Land of Saints & Sinners alongside Liam Neeson, Condon was also asked about a variety of other projects, one of which was the upcoming series in a galaxy far, far away. Condon's enthusiasm for the show couldn't be clearer, as she gushed about working with the young cast while hailing the virtues of the A-list team of directors assembled by both Disney and Jon Watts, who is overseeing the entire series. Watts will direct episodes and he will be joined by the likes of David Lowery, Jake Schreier, Daniels, Bryce Dallas Howard and Lee Isaac Chung.

It’s so great. I don’t even have kids, but I’d pay to see this. I loved it. I loved being on it. There was something about it that was so innocent and playful and lovely. People say don’t work with kids or animals, but I don’t know about that. And also when children are good actors, they’re kind of out-of-this-world good. So watching some of the kids’ scenes, it was amazing. Jude Law’s in it and I’ve worked with him before. But it’s really adventurous and they got such great directors for each episode – the Daniels, Bruce Dallas Howard, Lee Isaac Cheung, David Lowery. It was a pretty amazing group. And of course, Jon Watts who created the whole thing.

When Is 'Skeleton Crew' Being Released?

Image via Disney

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew currently has no official release date but is slated to debut on Disney+ sometime later this year. No trailer has been released for the series yet, although a quick flash of footage was released last year in a sizzle reel. Stay tuned to Collider for further information on the release of Skeleton Crew.