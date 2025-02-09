After the cancellation of The Acolyte, fans were dubious about getting attached to new characters heading into Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, but Jon Watts and Christopher Ford delivered such a delightful bunch that it would have been impossible not to immediately take interest in them. Watts and Ford have been rightfully receiving praise since the premiere of Skeleton Crew in December for the exquisitely written characters, particularly the core four group of children consisting of Fern (Ryan Keira Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), and Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers). However, the kids deserve more credit than you realize; Collider’s Maggie Lovitt was recently in attendance at MEGACon Orlando where the cast of Skeleton Crew spoke during a panel, and Kratter revealed that the show’s creators allowed them much more creative freedom than you imagined:

“Jon Watts gave us a lot of creative freedom to kind of create the character and make it our own and we got to use things like other characters from Star Wars to influence for myself, and so it was just all such a fun process, and I'm like so grateful to have been part of it.”

The children are the glue that holds Skeleton Crew together and makes the show not only a great Star Wars property but a truly outstanding season of TV. Their performances as kids who are far from home and wandering among a dangerous galaxy that is completely foreign to them prove that all four of them are stars in the making. To learn that they had creative agency not only over their performances but were also allowed to improvise and take scenes in a direction that they saw fit is a testament to the storytelling ability of Jon Watts and Christopher Ford. The first season of Skeleton Crew earned a 92% rating from critics and an 80% score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the highest-rated Star Wars projects ever.

What Do We Know About ‘Skeleton Crew’ Season 2?

Star Wars has yet to officially announce that Skeleton Crew has been renewed for Season 2, but with the show’s strong reviews and solid viewership, fans remain hopeful that that announcement is coming sooner rather than later. Skeleton Crew creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford spoke to Collider last year and said that, if Skeleton Crew is given another season, they already have ideas of where they would like to take it. The Acolyte’s cancellation, despite strong viewership and critics' reviews, has left a scar behind for many Star Wars fans, but the world is optimistic that Skeleton Crew will be given the chance that The Acolyte wasn’t.

