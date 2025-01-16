The first season of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is officially over, and one of the greatest gifts the show delivered to Star Wars fans is Neel (Robert Timothy Smith). Not only just an adorable creature who can rival even Grogu with his cuteness, Smith’s performance bringing Neel to life elevated the character into being one of the most loveable new creations Star Wars has delivered, not only in the Disney+ era but ever. Similar to Grogu and Yoda, Neel’s species was unknown to the fanbase, but during a recent interview with Collider’s Maggie Lovitt, Skeleton Crew creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford spilled the beans. While initially going back and forth and declining to drop the bomb during the interview, not wanting to get anybody in trouble, Ford revealed after the interview that Skeleton Crew’s Neel and his adorable family are part of the Myykian species. Sorry to everyone who was holding out hope that he and Max Rebo shared more than just their incredible levels of swagger.

Neel shines throughout the series, but it’s the full child ensemble—who deliver on a level that child actors rarely do—that made Skeleton Crew one of the best Star Wars projects to date. There’s a little bit of all of us in Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), who is incredibly intrigued by the Jedi and obviously interested in becoming one himself, although the series declines to lift the veil and reveal whether or not he’s Force-sensitive. Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) often finds herself in a leadership position, and while she has no trouble leading the group for the betterment of their mission, she’s clearly doubting if she has the strength to be the figure the group needs. KB (Kyriana Kratter) is also immensely relatable, as we’ve all gone to extreme lengths to try and please our friends.

How Does ‘Skeleton Crew’ Stack Up to Other Star Wars Shows?

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew earned scores of 91% from critics and 81% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, second only to Andor, the spy thriller series starring Diego Luna that registered scores of 96% from critics and 87% from audiences on the aggregate site. The Mandalorian falls closely behind Skeleton Crew with a 90% rating from critics, while Ahsoka finished with an 85% rating and The Book of Boba Fett earned a 66% rating from critics, a franchise-low when compared to other live-action Disney+ projects.

Stay tuned to Collider for our full interview with the co-creators, and watch the entire first season of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew on Disney+.