It looks like December is bringing an early gift for Star Wars fans in the shape of an early premiere date for the highly anticipated new series, Skeleton Crew. Originally announced to premiere on December 3, Disney and Lucasfilm have now announced that the series will be debuting on Disney+ one day earlier, on December 2, which means we now have less than one week to go before the big event. Jude Law stars as Jod Na Nawood, whose true goals for the series have been shrouded in mystery, alongside a host of young characters in what has been mooted as "The Goonies in space". The official logline for the series is as follows:

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home—and meeting unlikely allies and enemies—will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.

The series also features Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, and Nick Frost, with episodes directed by renowned filmmakers such as Jon Watts, David Lowery, the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung. Watts and Christopher Ford lead the writing team and serve as executive producers alongside Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson.

What Other 'Star Wars' Projects Can We Look Forward To?

Surprisingly for Star Wars, we have a lot of concrete projects coming out for sure in the next two years. The second season of the critical darling Andor, which stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor once again, will premiere on Disney+ in April. The franchise also returns to the big screen on May 22, 2026, with The Mandalorian & Grogu. Pedro Pascal returns as the voice Din Djarin, the titular Mandalorian, and he might actually appear on screen this time around. Favreau will direct the film that continues the adventures of Din Djarin and his apprentice, Din Grogu (better known to the world as Baby Yoda). There are also projects announced with Daisy Ridley, James Mangold and Simon Kinberg, although the former's project has been indefinitely delayed.

Skeleton Crew will debut on Disney+ on December 2 in a two part premiere. All subsequent shows will drop on the streamer every Tuesday at 6 PM PT. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the world of Star Wars.