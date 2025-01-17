Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's maiden voyage has come to an end, with the series' major plot points all coming to a conclusion with its eighth and final episode, "The Real Good Guys," this week. That was deliberate—in a series where every episode seemed to end with a cliffhanger, the show's creators wanted the season to tell a complete story. Series co-creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford discussed it in a series-concluding interview with Collider's Maggie Lovitt.

While the Season 1 finale left a few loose threads that the series could pick up on in a future installment, Ford explained that the series wasn't necessarily designed to end on an open-ended note, saying:

"We wanted it to have an ending and not be just another cliffhanger because we knew we were messing with people with so many cliffhangers. We were inspired by those old pirate serials and stuff, or even Flash Gordon, and being like, “No, really, we're going to end on a ‘What?!’ moment.” But, yeah, we wanted the kids to get home and have this story have it's beginning, middle, and end. But then, if you're a super fan of the Star Wars galaxy, you have all these questions about, like, “What happens with all this money? What happens to Jod?”

Of course, that doesn't preclude a second season of Skeleton Crew from happening, which the co-creators have suggested they have ideas for, should they get the greenlight to make more.

How Does 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' End?