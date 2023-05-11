2023 is an exciting time to be a Star Wars fan. There are three new movies on the way and stories from a long time ago in a galaxy, far, far away have been coming in thick and fast in series format on Disney+. The Mandalorian just concluded its third series, and Rosario Dawson will soon take center stage in Ahsoka. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — which among other things, brings renowned British Thespian Jude Law into the most magical of storytelling universes will also be coming to Disney+ subscribers in the near future and thanks to actor, writer, and producer Jaleel White, fans now know not only of his involvement in the upcoming series but also a potential release window.

According to ComicBook, White, best known for his role as Steve Urkel in the beloved sitcom Family Matters, let slip the Skeleton Crew news during Sportsnet's Hockey Night in Canada. As the NHL matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights was taking place, White revealed; "I'm actually gonna be in a new series on Disney+ starring Jude Law, called Skeleton Crew. Yeah, it's coming out in November, November/December, and it's part of the Star Wars universe. So that's a big change for me, man! I had to do two hours of makeup every day — I get to play a pirate." A November/December release date should see Skeleton Crew carry Star Wars fans right through to the festive period. Given the Amblin-infused child-hero themes of the project, a holiday period release window is a suitable one.

What Is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew About?

White is set to enter a narrative world that is described as being "set in the New Republic era, [and] is about a group of kids lost in the Star Wars galaxy trying to find their way home." This places it in a similar time period as The Mandalorian, but whereas that series has a largely Western vibe, Skeleton Crew follows a young-core cast, with Law's role being a paternal one. Kyriana Kratter, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, and Robert Timothy Smith were also confirmed as cast members at Star Wars Celebration 2023. But how does White's alleged Pirate fit into this coming-of-age story? Is he a friend or foe? Comicbook.com's report speculated the latter, but time will tell if that is well and truly to be the case.

There is no trailer yet for Skeleton Crew — which is created by Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts and his frequent collaborator Christopher Ford. However, fans at Star Wars Celebration 2023 were treated to exclusive footage from the upcoming show, which features episodes directed by the likes of David Lowery, Jake Schreier, Daniels, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung. Keep abreast of Collider for further updates on White's involvement with Skeleton Crew, plus a confirmation of a November/December release and trailers as soon as they arrive. For now, check out the trailer for Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 below.