As Star Wars next Disney+ series, The Acolyte, inches closer to release, another upcoming show set in a Galaxy Far, Far Away just got an exciting new update. Director Jon Watts revealed during an interview at CCXP that Skeleton Crew will be released on Disney+ around Christmas. It's been a packed year for Star Wars series, with The Bad Batch recently airing its series finale, and The Acolyte set to premiere its first two episodes on June 4. The franchise may have taken a break from the big screen following The Rise of Skywalker, but it's showing no sign of slowing down in the television department.

Skeleton Crew is set to follow four children that make a shocking discovery on their home planet that leads them to get lost on a mysterious journey in a dangerous and unfamiliar galaxy. Little else is known about the plot at this time, and the series has yet to debut an official trailer, but star Kerry Condon recently praised the child actors in the series, calling them "out of this world." Other directors for the series include The Daniels, best known for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Jon Watts, who helmed the MCU Spider-Man trilogy, as well as David Lowery and Jake Schreier.

What Else Do We Know About ‘Skeleton Crew’?

Most plot details have been kept under wraps, but Skeleton Crew has been described as "more than just a kids show." Jude Law, familiar with the Disney system thanks to his work in Captain Marvel, has spoken openly about the series since his casting, declaring his character "contradictory" and also claiming he'd love to be "the Han Solo of Skeleton Crew." Other cast members aside from Condon and Law include Tunde Abedimpe, Michael C. Bradford, Cass Buggé, and M.J. Kang as series adults, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, and Robert Timothy Smith as the four children.

Excluding the cast, Skeleton Crew has several notable names involved, including writer and creator Christopher Ford, who previously worked with Watts on Spider-Man: Homecoming. Myung Joh Wesner, best known for her work in Hulu's Death and Other Details, also has a writing credit on the series, and Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Chris Buongiorno, Susan McNamara, Erin Mitchell, and David H. Venghaus will produce alongside Watts and Ford.

When Is ‘Skeleton Crew’ Set?

Skeleton Crew is confirmed to be set in 9 ABY (after the Battle of Yavin), meaning it takes place at roughly the same time as The Mandalorian. It's unknown whether Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin or Grogu will appear in the series, but with Favreau and Filoni involved, it's impossible to rule that out. Other potential cameos could come from characters who are known to be around at this time, including Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano, or Temura Morrison's Beskar bounty hunter Boba Fett, but the possibility remains that Skeleton Crew will stick to its own characters instead of relying on previously established entities.

Stay tuned for more from Watts about Skeleton Crew during Collider's Directors on Directing panel at CCXP. Skeleton Crew will arrive on Disney+ this Christmas season.