Editor's note: The below review contains light spoilers for the first two episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

After redefining Spider-Man for a brand-new generation with his Tom Holland-led trilogy, Jon Watts is set to leave his mark on the ever-expansive Star Wars franchise with Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. First announced in 2022, Skeleton Crew was billed as a 1980s coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of space, and if the first three episodes are any indication, that’s exactly what Watts and co-creator Christopher Ford have crafted.

Despite gritty series like Andor and the more mature slant of The Acolyte, Star Wars has always been a franchise designed with children in mind. Even when George Lucas was using the Vietnam War as an inspiration for the Original Trilogy or George Bush’s political policies as a launchpad for the Prequel Trilogy’s trade disputes, the franchise was aimed at children and teenagers. Skeleton Crew hearkens back to the childlike joy that has always been part of Star Wars while playing upon the aesthetics of 1980s classics that feel designed to appeal to those who are still children at heart.

What Is 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' About?

Set sometime after Return of the Jedi and the fall of the Empire, Skeleton Crew is loosely connected to The Mandalorian, thanks to the inclusion of the unscrupulous pirate Vane (Marti Matulis) who was last seen wreaking havoc on Mando and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) on Nevarro. The synergy between the two series is welcome, so long as Mando doesn’t show up in the penultimate episode to steal the show, and that seems highly unlikely, as Watts and Ford have crafted something that is entirely their own.

The core four — Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and KB (Kyriana Kratter) — hail from a planet named At Attin, which is a picture-perfect suburban utopia. As the series unfolds, one may start to question if At Attin is something more akin to The Truman Show, as the children have limited knowledge about events beyond their planet, despite being part of the New Republic’s “Great Work,” and no one beyond the Barrier above the planet has ever heard of At Attin. A curious mystery has been set up in the first three episodes, one that not only makes it a challenge for the children to get back home but forces them to question what is really happening on their homeworld.

'Skeleton Crew' Quickly Escapes From Suburbia — To Its Benefit

One of the major selling points of Skeleton Crew is the fact that it feels quite a bit like an Amblin film set within the Star Wars universe. From the marketing rollout that played upon E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial imagery to the very obvious comparisons to The Goonies, this Star Wars series may be the most blatant with its pop culture references, and it’s a smart use of shorthand to not only appeal to a certain demographic but also to quickly establish dynamics based on properties that have come before.

Skeleton Crew covers a lot of ground with its two-episode premiere. The first half of Episode 1 sets up the world that Wim and his friends live in, which is filled with quaint cul-de-sac, frogdogs barking at children, highways and underpasses, trams, and slick hoverbikes. Episode 2 establishes the dangerous galaxy beyond the Barrier, namely the pirate-filled Port Borgo, which stands in stark contrast to the serenity of At Attin. The descent from the safety of their homeworld into the world beyond is just one part of the quintessential coming-of-age story structure, and each of the children is primed to embark on a journey that will undoubtedly change who they are.

The core four are an unlikely team-up. Wim is a latchkey kid, whose single father (Tunde Adebimpe) works long hours, leaving his son to his own devices to dream of Jedi and play pretend with his best friend. Neel comes from a far more tight-knit family, with parents who greet him after school and younger siblings he adores. Fern is the rebel without a cause who doesn’t fit into the mold her mother, Undersecretary Fara (Kerry Condon), has in mind for her. Fern would much rather race hoverbikes with her best friend KB, who also prefers to tinker in her garage than spend time with family. Circumstances force the two pairs together at the end of Episode 1 when they accidentally steal a long-buried ship and take to the stars.

Fern is positioned as the leader of the children, much to Wim’s chagrin. Not only does she appear to be the oldest, but she has a good head on her shoulders. She’s cunning, strong-willed, and not afraid to fire off a blaster or threaten a droid if she has to. While Neel is the most adorable of the children, Fern is the standout of the group, both on account of Armstrong’s performance and where the story is positioned to take her.

Jude Law's Mysterious Jord Is a Delight in 'Skeleton Crew'

Image via Disney+

Between Prequel-era casting rumors and wishful fancasting, Jude Law has circled Star Wars for over twenty-five years. At long last, he makes his debut as Jod Na Nawood in Episode 2, helmed by his Peter Pan & Wendy director David Lowery. His introduction at the end of the second episode is not much more than a cliffhanger tease, where he reveals that he is a Force user to the core four who have been thrown into the brig with him. It’s a brilliant introduction, befitting of an actor who has been a mainstay on the silver screen for nearly three decades. Episode 3 is where audiences begin to understand who Jod is as a character, and it makes sense that Lowery was tasked with introducing him to the world.

Perhaps it’s the proximity to his brilliant performance as Captain Hook in Peter Pan & Wendy, but with Lowery behind the camera, Jude Law’s Jod feels like the Star Wars equivalent of Captain Hook being forced to work with the Lost Boys for a common cause. Even in his introduction, there’s an air of something dangerous lurking just below the surface, but in equal parts, there’s an understanding that these children are the closest he’s come to freedom in a long while. It’s a fascinating dynamic, that may just be the most exciting aspect of the series, beyond the mystery of At Attin.

What's the Final Verdict on 'Skeleton Crew'?

Image via Disney+

With the exception of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, Skeleton Crew is the first Star Wars series in quite some time that seems intentionally designed to appeal to younger audiences. Even with the younger demographic in mind, it never treats its audience like children, nor does it waste time explaining aspects of the franchise that might bog down the narrative in the way that The Mandalorian frequently did. The series is fresh, new, and incredibly exciting.

Based on the first three episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, it’s clear that Jon Watts and Christopher Ford have something really special in store for fans. It may not be as profound as Andor, or as bold as The Acolyte, but Skeleton Crew is well on its way to becoming a Star Wars staple. The scripts are tight, the plots are fun, and the cast is truly fantastic.

The first two episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew are streaming now on Disney+. New episodes drop at 9 PM ET every Tuesday.

8 10 Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Jon Watts’ Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is exactly what the franchise needed. Pros Skeleton Crew is off to a strong start with its first two episodes, which work best when watched together.

The young cast shows great promise, with Ryan Kiera Armstrong positioned as a standout among them.

Jude Law?s introduction is brilliant, and even with his brief introduction in Episode 2, it?s clear that he is going to be a fan-favorite character. Cons Star Wars has become too reliant on two-episode premieres when the focus should be more on crafting episodes that can stand on their own.