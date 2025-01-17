Star Wars: Skeleton Crew may have ended with a resounding defeat of its morally dubious pirates and a return home for its preteen protagonists, but that doesn't mean the story has to end there. Series creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford discussed the finale's unanswered questions in a recent interview with Collider's Maggie Lovitt. After discussing how they had given the series a definitive and conclusive ending, Ford raised some questions that a potential second season of Skeleton Crew could address, saying, "If you're a fan of the Star Wars galaxy, you have all these questions: What happens to all this money? What happened to Jod?"

The finale, "The Real Good Guys," ended with the planet At Attin, lost for decades, rediscovered by the galaxy at large—and given that the planet houses a fortune of Old Republic credits, future events may make the pirate invasion it just underwent may seem like a spa day on Cloud City. It also leaves the fate of the series' main antagonist, Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law), up in the air.

So, Who Is Jod Na Nawood?