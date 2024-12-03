The premiere of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is officially upon us, and Collider is happy to celebrate the news with Star Wars fans everywhere with the exclusive reveal of a new figure. We can tell you that Hasbro is releasing a new Black Series figure of SM-33, the upcoming droid in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew voiced by Nick Frost. First-look images of the figure are not yet available, nor is pre-order information, but Collider also revealed a new Kelnacca figure from The Acolyte that retails for $33.99, which will likely be a similar price point for the SM-33 figure. The first two episodes of Skeleton Crew are now streaming, with subsequent episodes released every Tuesday on Disney+ until the Season 1 finale on January 14.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew follows four kids on a search for their home planet that leads them on a dangerous journey across a vast and strange galaxy. In addition to Nick Frost voicing SM-33 in the upcoming Star Wars Disney+ series, Jude Law also stars as Jod Na Nawood, the mysterious Jedi about which little is known at this time. Starring opposite Law in the Skeleton Crew cast is Kerry Condon, who recently starred in Night Swim and is also known for voicing Friday, Tony Stark’s new AI after Jarvis, in the MCU. Filling out the rest of the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew cast as the children are Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, Kyriana Kratter as KB, and Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim. The show is created by Jon Watts, who will also direct the first and last episode of Season 1.

Who Else Is Directing Episodes of ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’?

Image via Star Wars/Lucasfilm

Star Wars announced the list of directors for Skeleton Crew on X a few days ago, and filling in the gaps of Jon Watts are several notable names. David Lowery, best known for his work on The Green Knight and A Ghost Story, will direct the second and third episodes of Skeleton Crew, and The Daniels (Everything Everywhere All at Once) will helm Episode 4. Jake Schreier, who has been tapped to direct Thunderbolts*, will direct Episode 5, and Star Wars veteran Bryce Dallas Howard will helm Episode 6. Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung will also direct Episode 7 before passing directorial duties back to Watts for the finale.

The first two episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew are now streaming Disney+ and the new SM-33 figure will be available for pre-order soon. Stay tuned to Collider for future Star Wars updates and coverage.

