Move over, lightsabers, because Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has given us another cool gadget to obsess over: hover bikes. In the finale, "The Real Good Guys," the kids use theirs to run from the pirates and get to the Onyx Cinder in a very Amblin-type scene, and they once again prove to be the perfect means of on-planet transportation in Star Wars. They have been a franchise staple for a long time, but Skeleton Crew uses them in a unique way.

Speeder Bikes Are the Perfect Means of Transportation Anywhere