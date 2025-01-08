There’s officially only one episode remaining in the first season of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and while the identity of The Supervisor on At Attin still largely remains a myth, a crucial detail about the character has officially been unveiled. The credits for the penultimate episode of Skeleton Crew revealed that Stephen Fry, best known for his work in V for Vendetta and Wilde, is the voice of The Supervisor, the mysterious leader of the Republic Mint At Attin. Fry also recently appeared in all three seasons of Heartstopper as the Headmaster, and he also featured in five episodes of The Morning Show as Leonard Cromwell. He could even be seen in the small role of King James III in the recent Prime Video original romantic comedy, Red White & Royal Blue.

While the hunt for At Attin has occupied most of the season for Jod (Jude Law) and the children, now that they’re back home, the identity of the supervisor is the last big remaining mystery for the series to unveil. Many fans have speculated that his true identity could be Tak Rennod, the famous pirate who once captained the Onyx Cinder and went searching for At Attin but is now thought to be dead. It’s impossible to rule out that Rennod found At Attin many years ago and is now ruling over the planet under this shadow identity known as The Supervisor. It’s unclear at the time if any of these theories will come true, and if Star Wars will reveal The Supervisor’s identity or conserve it for a later season, but Fry’s presence could mean the show has big plans for the character.

Will There Be Another Season of ‘Skeleton Crew’?