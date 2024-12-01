Ever since Disney+ began, their relationship with Star Wars fans has been mixed. From the highs of Andor to the lows of Obi-Wan Kenobi, it seems as if many within the fandom have felt that quantity has been placed over quality by the higher-ups at Disney. That being said, the latest installment in the Star Wars universe has piqued the interest of many a viewer, with the upcoming Skeleton Crew looking like a fun ride through the most joyful aspects of this expansive franchise.

Announced back in February 2022, Skeleton Crew has taken many a turn on its journey to the screen, with the release date in particular becoming the target of rearrangement until as recently as November 26. Alas, after several stumbling blocks, the Skeleton Crew are about to embark on a galaxy-sized adventure, and we're coming along for the ride. So, without further ado, here's a look at exactly where you can watch Skeleton Crew.

When is 'Skeleton Crew' Released?

Image via Disney+

After initially being announced as debuting on December 3, it has since been confirmed that Star Wars fans are getting an early Christmas treat as Skeleton Crew will now premiere on Monday, December 2, 2024. This date marks the arrival of not one but the first two episodes, with each subsequent outing released weekly from Tuesday, December 10.

Is 'Skeleton Crew' Streaming?

Image via Disney+

Yes! You will be able to catch all eight episodes of Skeleton Crew on Disney+, with the series joining the exciting list of other content joining the platform this December, from Inside Out interquel Dream Productions to Nicola Coughlan joining the TARDIS in the Doctor Who Christmas special.

For those without either a Disney+ Basic or Disney+ Premium subscription plan, here's a handy breakdown to see which of the many offers suits you best:

Plans Features Subscription Cost Disney+ Basic Disney+'s full library with ads

5.1 audio support

4K UHD and HDR streaming

Ability to stream on multiple devices at once $7.99 per month Disney+ Premium Disney+'s full library with no ads

Dolby Atmos audio support

4K UHD and HDR streaming

Ability to stream on multiple devices at once

Downloadable titles on up to ten devices at once $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year

Sign-Up For Disney+

Can You Watch 'Skeleton Crew' Without Disney+?

Image via Disney+

The short and simple answer to this is no, Skeleton Crew will be exclusive to Disney+ for the duration of its seven-week run. However, for fans of physical media or, perhaps, waiting, it's likely Skeleton Crew will receive DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K editions sometime after release, just like another recent Disney+ Star Wars series, The Acolyte. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out if news of a Skeleton Crew DVD release is announced, and check out the link below to purchase The Acolyte.

Purchase 'The Acolyte'

Watch the 'Skeleton Crew' Trailer

November 2024 began with a treat for Star Wars fans, with the official Skeleton Crew trailer released. Available to watch above, the trailer gives fans their best look yet at the expansive adventure to come, with this young central crew ready to throw plenty of comedy at a franchise so recently used to dark drama. It is through these young eyes that Skeleton Crew acquires much of its magic and charm, with Star Wars synonymous with a generation of wide-eyed children who first explored a galaxy far, far away. Speaking about this with StarWars.com, star Jude Law explains:

"The idea of the protagonists being children in a galaxy that I know so well and we've all enjoyed for so many years, just seems like a really fresh idea. It's a brilliant conceit from the start….My relationship with this world was as a child, and I love the idea that we see it in this series through their eyes. There's a wonderment to it. There's still jeopardy and risk, but the idea of bringing it back to the children's perspective was just brilliant."

Also featuring the likes of Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, and Nick Frost, an official synopsis via Disney for Skeleton Crew reads:

"“Skeleton Crew” follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy, crossing paths with the likes of Jod Na Nawood, the mysterious character played by Law. Finding their way home—and meeting unlikely allies and enemies—will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."

What's the Episode Schedule For 'Skeleton Crew'?

Image via Disney+

For those looking to piece together their calendars around the upcoming series, here's a look at the Skeleton Crew episode schedule based on all the information we know: