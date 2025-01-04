Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 6.

As Star Wars: Skeleton Crew gears up toward the end of its season, a new figure has been casting a very large shadow over the kids and their homeworld of At Attin: Tak Rennod, the legendary pirate who vanished upon finding the planet. All that is known about him comes from the pirate song that Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) sings in Episode 6, "Zero Friends Again," which says that Rennod was never seen again, "for At Attin he did plunder." The planet doesn't seem like it was ever plundered, though, but Rennod did find it — and we think he's still there.

Tak Rennod Isn't the Only Character We've Never Seen on 'Skeleton Crew'

In Episode 5, "You Have a Lot to Learn About Pirates," Jod and the kids find Rennod's hideout on Lanupa, along with the lost coordinates for At Attin. In a holo, the legendary pirate mentions that the planet is the last Old Republic mint, but his face is erased from the recording, and all other records of Rennod or the planet have also been purged. That's highly suspicious, almost as if he never wanted to be found.

At Attin really is a rich planet. Everything works, and people are conditioned to cooperate for the benefit of the Great Work, perfectly aware that the planet is secret and has no contact with the outside galaxy. Droids maintain order and enforce the law when necessary, following the directive of the planet's mysterious Supervisor, who never leaves their tower and doesn't allow anyone there. It seems like the Supervisor also doesn't want to be seen.

Hence, the theory: Tak Rennod and the At Attin Supervisor are the same person. Both have secretive identities and have gone to great lengths to keep them that way, but Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), and KB (Kyriana Kratter), eventually caught the only trail left when they found the Onyx Cinder, Rennod's ship, buried in the woods.

It Makes Complete Sense for Tak Rennod to Be the Supervisor in 'Skeleton Crew'

We're now purely in speculation territory, but it does make sense for Tak Rennod to be the At Attin Supervisor. In Episode 4, "Can't Say I Remember No At Attin," the kids find another secret planet, At Achrann, and discover that there are actually nine planets known as the Nine Jewels of the Old Republic. At Achrann is exactly like At Attin, and, when they finally get to the local Supervisor Tower, they find that the coordinates for their planet are the only ones that have been destroyed.

In fact, those coordinates were destroyed by SM-33 (Nick Frost), the droid the kids found aboard the Onyx Cinder, who has since been accompanying them on their adventure. The droid had been on At Achrann before, and destroyed the coordinates following orders from his former captain, Tak Rennod, and that, if someone was ever to "poke around" trying to find the planet, he was to kill them. So, from the start, a huge effort was made to keep At Attin safe and secret.

Following this thread, our theory is that Tak Rennod did find At Attin, but never plundered it. He did find "eternal treasure," though, since the planet is a mint, but also found a peaceful society where everything works, and that has remained a secret for Force-knows-how-long. Instead of plundering the planet and going back, Rennod made the whole planet his treasure and became the Supervisor. It's the perfect retirement plan for a pirate: never-ending riches and a peaceful life in a secret paradise. He simply kept the structures that hid the planet from the galaxy functional, and, with everything he did to keep the planet a secret, all he had left to do was to bury the Onyx Cinder.

Now, though, it seems like Rennod's days of secretive peace are numbered. The kids are finally on their way back to At Attin, while Jod is leading Captain Brutus' (Fred Tatasciore/Stephen Oyoung) pirate fleet to actually plunder the planet. The New Republic also caught the scent of this mystery when Kh'ymm (Alia Shawkat) called their patrol in Episode 3, "Very Interesting, As an Astrogation Problem." Regardless of who gets there first, the At Attin Supervisor will finally have to come out of the shadows and either reveal the truth about his old piracy days or surprise us with another twist.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is streaming on Disney+. New episodes drop on Tuesdays.