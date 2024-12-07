The latest entry into Star Wars is Jon Watts’ Skeleton Crew, an Amblin-inspired story centered around four kids thrust into an intergalactic adventure. The series gives a look into uncharted territory in a galaxy far, far away: suburban life. Skeleton Crew follows main characters Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) as they study in school in order to grow up and aid the growth of the Republic. That is until they stumble upon a hidden ship that blasts them into hyperspace, delivering on a promise set up eight years ago in Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi.

'The Last Jedi' Was Meant To Create and Inspire Heroes

Regardless of the heated debates surrounding The Last Jedi, especially Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) portrayal in the film, it's undeniable the film's true intent was to usher in a brand new, exciting era of hope, led by new champions from all corners of the galaxy. A nobody from a remote desert planet, anybody from an ideal white picket fence cul-de-sac, anyone who acts courageously. Making it so there's no need to be "The Chosen One" or a part of some prophecy to make a difference.

The closing scene of The Last Jedi doesn’t focus on any of the franchise's key players directly, it focuses on a random group of kids inspired by Luke Skywalker’s bravery as a Jedi standing up against the First Order. Rian Johnson has stated that this was meant to be a symbol of hope and inspiration for the next generation to carry on the fight against the forces of evil. The entirety of The Last Jedi showcased that anyone can be a hero. There's no need to have any lineage to past legendary Jedi or Sith, with the exclamation point of Rey (Daisy Ridley) also being a nobody. That's, of course, until they retconned that in the next movie, but the intention still rings true. The same intention is felt with another random group of kids who happen to be the main characters of Skeleton Crew.

'Skeleton Crew' Sparks A New Hope

In one of the opening scenes of Skeleton Crew, we see Wim and Neel playing Jedi while waiting for the bus to pick them up for school. Their home planet of At Attin is a sanctuary where the residents get to enjoy a simple and normal life, like what the audience is used to living themselves, rather than the life of scum and villainy that is usually portrayed in most Star Wars properties. Our four main characters are just normal kids in every sense of the word, but normalcy leads to curiosity, and curiosity leads to adventure. Wim, more than any of the kids, is yearning for any possibility of exploration, much like how Luke felt there was more meant for his life than moisture farming in A New Hope.

At Attin is a planet of rigid structure, with the hopes of most children being to become an analyst or accountant. Wim constantly looks to his datapad to read his stories of Jedi lore, with the hopes of a more exciting future than the one in front of him. Not much time is spent in Star Wars suburbia, with Wim's wishes for a real adventure being answered when they discover a ship buried in the woods. The kids blast off into uncharted territory, even seeing stars for the first time. They reach a spaceport where they are greeted by pirates, whom they face (almost) fearlessly, hoping to get directions back home. This leads them to meet Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law), a mysterious Force-sensitive lifeform, possibly fulfilling Wim's wildest dream of teaming up with a Jedi. All anyone needs to be a hero is that spark of belief and sometimes a little push into hyperspace, coming full circle to Rian Johnson's goal with the deeper meaning of The Last Jedi.

What makes Skeleton Crew so effective is the relatability to its characters. Who hasn't played with toys with nothing but imagination driving the story or pretended that a broom was a lightsaber? While Skeleton Crew is a small piece of a massive franchise, it's the perfect entry point for a new generation of Star Wars fans. There's no baggage of the Skywalker Saga, with zero homework needed to be done to dive right into the 1980s-inspired coming-of-age eight-episode event. Exposing a new fanbase to the essence of Star Wars — hope — gives the audience, new or old, that feeling the final scene of The Last Jedi was meant to inspire. The cherry on top is that it's through a lens we haven’t seen in the franchise before, expanding the galaxy and showing how anyone can answer the call to head on their own hero's journey.

The first two episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew are streaming now on Disney+. New episodes drop at 9 PM ET every Tuesday.

