The Big Picture Star Wars: Skeleton Crew features four kids on a dangerous adventure in the galaxy, set to be released in 2024, with new images leaked by toy packaging.

Jude Law will star in the series, which was delayed due to strikes, hinting at a more mature target audience.

The show aims to be Star Wars' version of Stranger Things with a mix of danger and youth exploration.

Some secretive details of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew have finally come out -- but perhaps not in the way that fans expected. While the production has been famously quiet about the imminent show, collectible company FaNaTtiK recently released a limited edition ingot with several characters embossed on the front. The image (which has since been pulled from their website) features renderings of three young humans, as well as a young Ortolan alien and what appears to be a droid. The product does not reveal the characters’ names but does give a hint of what is to come per the description on the package.

“An epic tale of friendship and determination awaits! Join these youthful characters on their grand quest to find home. With an edition size limited to 5,000 worldwide, each collectible Skeleton Crew ingot is individually numbered and features a heavily embossed double-sided design. The ingot's face details the series' key characters and the classic Star Wars logo on the reverse.”

This reveal is unfortunately the only information accompanying the series, which has long been in development. The biggest news is that the show will feature Jude Law in an unspecified starring role. Law has made the rounds in other Disney IPs, such as Captain Marvel, and is the most high-profile actor attached. But for now, fans of the franchise will have to make do with the imminent series The Acolyte while waiting for news about Skeleton Crew.

'Skeleton Crew' Was Impacted By the Strike

Image via Disney+

Though slated for a 2023 release, Skeleton Crew was one of the many series that were delayed. This delay is at least in part due to the historic strike that affected Hollywood in 2023. Both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA went on strike because of the increasing mounting concerns about how streaming affects their treatment in the industry. Both unions ultimately came to terms but caused significant delays for many projects in development.

Star Wars will never be wont for content, but information surrounding Skeleton Crew remains murky. In addition to casting news, the biggest piece of information surrounding the venture is minimal plot details. Skeleton Crew boasts to be about four children who, after discovering something strange about their planet, make their way in the galaxy. The plot seems to indicate that the series will be Star Wars’ answer to Stranger Things -- a ragtag group of kids going on wild and dangerous adventures together. And like Stranger Things, the show won’t just be for a younger demographic. Collider reported that the series is evidently "more than just a kids show." Fans will have to wait for Christmas of 2024 to find out more about the Skeleton Crew and follow Collider for any updates.