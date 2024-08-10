The Big Picture Get ready for a brand new Star Wars adventure with a group of kids making a remarkable discovery on their home planet.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew takes place in the same time frame as The Mandalorian, offering a fresh perspective in the galaxy.

The series premieres exclusively on Disney+ on December 3rd, 2024, promising an epic galactic journey filled with danger and excitement.

After years of being shrouded in secrecy, Disney and Lucasfilm have finally raised the curtain on the very mysterious live-action Star Wars show, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Created by Christopher Ford and Jon Watts, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is the latest Disney+ show to take place during the New Republic era (which is in between the events of Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens). This means the show exists alongside The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka, and we now finally have a good idea of what to expect from the series thanks to the trailer unveiled at the 2024 D23 Expo.

The story of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew follows a group of children as they make a remarkable discovery on their home planet. Their discovery sets them off on a grand galactic adventure, as they eventually befriend a lovable scoundrel played by Jude Law, who also appears to be a Jedi. Their journey will be filled with danger at every turn, but their trek across the galaxy will have no shortage of incredible sights to explore.

What Other 'Star Wars' Projects Are in Development?

In addition to Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, several other Star Wars projects are currently in development. This includes the second seasons of both the Mandoverse continuation, Ahsoka, and the critically acclaimed Andor. A fourth season of The Mandalorian was also reportedly in development, but that seems to have been placed on hold in favor for the upcoming feature film, The Mandalorian and Grogu. Speaking of feature films, there's also James Mangold's upcoming prequel about the creation of the Jedi and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's upcoming sequel that will see Daisy Ridley return to her role as Rey.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres exclusively on Disney+ on December 3rd, 2024.