Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has finally reached its finale. We've been following these brave younglings — Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and KB (Kyriana Kratter) — for two months, and who would've thought that a group of complete unknowns would pull us in and touch our hearts more than any Star Wars character in some time? Showrunners Christopher Ford and Jon Watts (who also directed the finale) brought balance to the Force, offering a series as fun and adventurous as it was gripping and tense.

As always with shows like this, some unanswered questions remain. The list is often extensive for an MCU series, with unfinished plotlines likely leading into the next few films, and The Acolyte bitterly left us with questions that may never be answered. However, in a rare feat for the franchise, Skeleton Crew satisfied nearly every arc for these characters. The questions that remain are uncharacteristically intentional and digestible. That said, a continuation of this story would be warmly welcome, and these are our biggest unanswered questions after the finale.

Who Built the Jewels of the Old Republic & Why?

In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Christopher Ford revealed that At Attin and its sister planets were based on the Jewels of the Old Republic, a system hidden away before the rise of the Empire. In addition to At Attin and At Achrann (which now exists in violent disarray), the live-action version of this system includes At Aytuu, At Arissia, At Aravin, and At Acoda. Why, though? Was it truly just to serve as a hidden mint, a factory for creating and hoarding credits? Who built this system? What happens to the remaining hidden planets and any survivors among them now that At Attin's secret has been revealed?

Which Jedi Took Jod Under Her Wing?

As Wim and Fern stall for time, Jod delivers a monologue that unveils much of his past. "When I was your age, all I cared about was not starving," he tells Wim. His persistent need to acquire riches that will guarantee sustenance makes so much sense now. "I was living in a hole in the ground, and a Jedi found me." Jod's almost choked up when recounting the Jedi's belief in him, acknowledging the potential she saw in him. However, she was hunted down and killed in front of Jod — surely a part of Revenge of the Sith's Order 66, which commanded the execution of all Jedi. Who was this Jedi? "She may have been desperate and ragged like me," Jod recalls. There's a story there, perhaps one worthy of more than a brief monologue.

What Fate Will Jod Na Nawood Face?

Wim calls out to Jod as they exit the Supervisor's control room, seemingly holding hope that Jod is redeemable. However, Jod stays, watching the destruction of his ship as the New Republic forces overtake his pirate crew. It looks like Jod is going to surrender. So, what happens to him now? Is Jod Na Nawood redeemable? Will there be a purpose for him going forward, or will he simply spend his remaining days as a prisoner? Despite his training with a Jedi being cut short by Order 66, Jod still possesses great power. If he wanted to evade capture (or, better yet, become a useful force for good), it's not out of the question.

What Happens to At Attin & Its Inhabitants Now?

The people of At Attin gazed in wonder, looking up at a sky full of stars they'd never seen before. At Attin is no longer a myth. The New Republic is now well aware of its existence, and they came to its defense without hesitation. That said, it bears immense wealth, making them vulnerable to whatever nefarious force sniffs them out next. The Great Work could theoretically continue. Will the barrier be reinstated, or will At Attin's inhabitants join the rest of the galaxy?

Could Any of These Characters Appear in Post-Sequel Trilogy 'Star Wars' Movies?