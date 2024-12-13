Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' Episode 3.Well, a talking owl wasn't on my 2024 bingo card for Star Wars, but the galaxy is full of adorable surprises. Aside from its introduction of the unbearably cute Kh'ymm (Alia Shawkat), this week's episode of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew offers a thrilling mix of action and subtle revelations. Picking up as Jude Law's newly-liberated Jod Na Nawood helps the main cast escape last week's nest of pirates, Episode 3 of Star Wars' latest series sees the galaxy's newest ragtag group begin working together in an exhilarating X-wing chase, but it also reveals how little these children truly know about the state of the galaxy. And this gap in galactic knowledge bodes particularly poorly for one of Skeleton Crew's most wholesome characters.

‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ Episode 3 Reveals Wim Doesn’t Know About Order 66

Given the series' emphasis on At Attin's barrier in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's premiere, it's clear the children of the series grew up sheltered, but we didn't know just how sheltered until this week's episode. The pristine appearance of At Attin's government officials and Skeleton Crew's place on the official Star Wars timeline make it easy to believe the planet belongs to the New Republic, yet the children's visit to Kh'ymm reveals that At Attin is actually considered a jewel long ago hidden by the Old Republic. Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers) and his friends subsequently prove they know nothing about recent galactic events, with all of them completely in the dark about the destruction of Alderaan, the rise of the Empire, or the war of Star Wars' original trilogy.

The main cast's ignorance is significant for a few reasons. First, the fact that the children have effectively been insulated from the galaxy's dark times raises questions about how At Attin has managed to remain isolated for so long, as well as just how much of the Star Wars timeline the kids' parents are aware of back home. What's more pressing, however, is how knowledge of the current galaxy is bound to affect the character development of Skeleton Crew's main cast. While characters like Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) and KB (Kyriana Kratter) may welcome the chance to explore new planets and experiment with new technologies, Wim is being gradually set up to experience Star Wars' biggest heartbreak for the first time.

The character's inevitable devastation hinges on his unapologetic love for the Jedi Order. With this week's revelations, it's clear that Wim's Jedi action figures and toy lightsaber in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 1 stem from an active admiration for the galaxy's heroes. Moreover, Wim's continued insistence that Jod must be a Jedi further proves that he believes the Jedi are still around, which underscores the most tragic gap in Wim's knowledge — the poor boy doesn't know about Order 66. The horrific event wiped out almost every Jedi in the galaxy and left a formative mark on fans of the prequel era, and Wim has no idea it ever happened.

Wim’s Future Heartbreak ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ Sets Up a Star Wars Rite of Passage

Wim is bound to be crushed by the news that almost all of his heroes are dead, even more so by the fact that the Jedi Order hasn't existed as a formal entity in decades. The distance between the child's understanding of Star Wars' New Republic era and the harsh reality means we will likely get a scene in the future that unpacks how Wim is hit the hardest by this news, but there is also a silver lining to this dark future development. In many ways, Wim's heartbreak will give him something in common with the heroes he admires, as all modern Jedi who survived Order 66 had to overcome feelings of intense loss in order to grow.

With characters like Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.) overcoming the deaths of their masters to fight the Empire, learning from personal trauma has unfortunately become an even greater norm for Jedi in the post-Republic era, so it's likely that Wim will rise above his crushed dreams to emulate these new incarnations of his favorite legends. Wim's emotional reaction to Order 66 may even unearth a Force sensitivity that sets him on the path towards becoming a Jedi, though this would also jeopardize the refreshing distance Skeleton Crew keeps between itself and the Skywalker Saga. Whatever the case, it's safe to say that the tone of this delightful series is set to darken in the future, and we are about to watch Wim relive the galaxy's most horrifying events in real-time.

