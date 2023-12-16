The Big Picture The Skywalker family's influence in the Star Wars galaxy extends beyond their connection to the Force.

Shmi, Cliegg, Owen, Beru, Bail, and Breha all played crucial roles in shaping the Skywalker lineage even though they are not major characters in the franchise like Anakin, Luke, or Leia.

Rey's choice to embrace the Skywalker name solidifies her place in the family and highlights the importance of choice and family.

For four decades, the power of the Skywalker lineage has redefined the Star Wars galaxy. At the heart of the Skywalker family we have Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), whose destiny as the Chosen One shifted the tide of the galaxy into darkness and then back into light. The Force runs strong in the Skywalker family with Anakin’s children and his grandchild inheriting his skills with the Force (midi-chlorians or not, you can't deny Anakin had some crazy genes). There are other members of the Skywalker family who are not attuned to the ways of the Force, but they are no less important, they are just powerful in other ways. Besides, it is not merely the Skywalker's connection to the Force that makes them influential, it is the power of their choices.

Shmi Skywalker Lars

At the beginning of the Skywalker family tree, we have Shmi Skywalker (Pernilla August) – a kind and loving woman born on an unknown world. At an early age, Shmi was sold into slavery and lived the majority of her life on Tatooine. During her adulthood, Shmi fell mysteriously pregnant. Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) believed that Shmi’s child was conceived by the Midi-chlorians – microscopic lifeforms that are an extension of the Force. So curiously, Shmi fell pregnant by way of the Force. Already a slave, Shmi’s child – Anakin Skywalker – was also born into slavery. Some years after Anakin was liberated and shipped off to be a Jedi, Shmi was liberated by a farmer named Cliegg Lars (Jack Thompson). Cliegg and Shmi married and lived together at the Lars Homestead. Shmi became stepmother to Cliegg’s son, Owen Lars (Joel Edgerton), and also mother-in-law to Owen’s wife, Beru (Bonnie Piesse). Shmi was fortunate enough to live a happy life after Anakin moved away, but she was sadly killed by Tusken Raiders by the time Anakin was a young adult. Shmi’s final resting place is at the Lars Homestead.

Cliegg Lars

Image via Disney

Cliegg Lars was a moisture farmer on Tatooine. He owned a farm known as the Lars Homestead which was located on the Great Chott salt flat, far removed and isolated from the closest city. Cliegg’s farm that would go on to possess a strong sentimental connection to the Skywalker family. Before Cliegg married Shmi Skywalker, he had one son named Owen. Cliegg was inured to the farmer's lifestyle, and he raised his son the same way. When his wife Shmi was abducted by Tusken Raiders, he spent weeks looking for her. Only when Cliegg lost his leg while fighting the Tuskens was he forced to give up the search for Shmi. When Anakin came to visit Cliegg’s farm, Cliegg welcomed Anakin warmly as one of his own.

Owen & Beru Lars Owen and Beru Lars inherited the Lars Homestead from Owen’s father, Cliegg. Although Owen and Beru are not Skywalkers by blood, their connection to the Skywalker family is paramount. Owen and Beru became the guardians of Luke Skywalker ( Mark Hamill ) and they raised him since he was an infant. Much like his father, Owen only knew the farming way of life, and he feared that young Luke had inherited Force abilities from his biological father. Out of protection, Owen wanted to keep Luke working on the farm for as long as possible. In the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, we get a deeper insight into the bravery of Owen and Beru. We see them risk their lives for Luke's safety. Even despite their misgivings about Luke becoming a Jedi, Owen and Beru loved Luke, protected him, and treated him as though he was their own child. Luke may have inherited his Force powers from his father, but he certainly got his bravery and caring nature from his aunt and uncle.

Anakin Skywalker

Close

Where to begin with the legendary Anakin Skywalker? Anakin’s fate as the Chosen One had the most consequential effect on the galaxy. From his time as a Jedi Knight fighting in the Clone Wars, he was known all over the galaxy as the Republic’s greatest warrior. The Republic dubbed Anakin the “hero with no fear.” Then when Anakin went to the dark side, and he dragged the whole galaxy into darkness with him. It was a struggle for Anakin to juggle both his strong emotions and his deep connection to the Force. Although Anakin had a strong capacity to hate, he had a stronger capacity to love. His presence in Star Wars extends far beyond just the stories he appears in, both as Anakin and as Darth Vader, he casts a large shadow over the entire franchise.

Padmé Amidala

Image via Disney

Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) married Anakin Skywalker when she was 24. Padmé is another example of a person who may not have Skywalker blood, but is no less influential on the Skywalker lineage. The Obi-Wan Kenobi series highlighted this when Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) tells a young Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) – “You are wise, discerning, kind-hearted. These are qualities that came from your mother.” Indeed, Padmé was a lot more than the “very beautiful, kind but sad” description we got of her in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. Padmé was not only brave but a powerful and influential leader as the queen of Naboo and a skilled politician as a senator in the galactic senate. She was fiercely intelligent, incredibly intuitive, and never hesitated to help others.

Bail & Breha Organa

Image via Disney

Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) and Breha Organa (Simone Kessel) are two of the most important Star Wars characters. Similar to Owen and Beru, Bail and Breha raised Leia as if she was their biological daughter. In fact, blood relation meant very little to Bail and Breha. In the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Bail tells young Leia: “You are our child. You are an Organa in every way.” Leia inherited the Force and many other qualities from her biological parents, but it was Bail and Breha who helped make Leia the person she is. Bail and Breha taught Leia how to be strong, how to be a leader, and how to be brave. Their contribution to the Skywalker family runs deep. Without Bail and Breha, there would be no Rebellion and there would be no Alderaanian princess leading that Rebellion.

Luke Skywalker

Image via Lucasfilm

Arguably the second most influential Skywalker, Luke’s impact on the galaxy was just as monumental as his father’s was. Having the Chosen One as his father and being trained by two of the greatest Jedi that the Jedi Order ever knew, Luke became one of the most powerful Jedi of all time. Training not only his nephew Ben Solo (Adam Driver), but also Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Grogu. But his specialties had less of a focus on combat and more of a focus on spirituality and faith in the Force. Luke’s defining quality is his compassion for others. Luke’s compassion for his father ultimately saved him.

Princess Leia Organa

Image via Lucasfilm

The list of Princess Leia's (Carrie Fisher) qualities is too long. “Wise, discerning, kind-hearted. Passionate, fearless, and forthright.” That is how Obi-Wan describes Leia when she was only ten years old, and what an amazing woman she grew up to become. A natural leader. Stubborn just like her mother when it came to helping others. Leia had the Force, but she never needed it to achieve all the remarkable things she did – leading a Rebellion, fighting in two wars, putting her life on the line countless times, never giving up hope – Leia is made of steel and nothing will break her resolve.

Han Solo

Image via Lucasfilm

After the Rebellion's defeat of the Empire at the Battle of Endor, Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Princess Leia got married. Han is not a Skywalker by blood, but he fits well into the Skywalker family. He's got the recklessness and courage that seems to be a family trait at this point. He may act cool and nonchalant, but he cares for his loved ones deeply and Leia recognized that softness in Han early on. Although Han and Leia had their troubles later on in their marriage, their love for each other never wavered. Even across vast distances, the deep connection that they shared endured through every hardship.

Ben Solo

Image via Disney

Ben Solo was the only son of Leia and Han. Ben, unsurprisingly, was strong in the Force and he trained to be a Jedi under the tutelage of his uncle Luke. However, by the time Ben was a teenager, the dark side had begun to corrupt Ben’s mind. Much like Anakin, Ben struggled to balance his strong emotions with his even stronger connection to the Force. An ill-timed, destructively regretful heat-of-the-moment action caused by Luke was the deciding factor for Ben to succumb fully to the dark side. Although initially Ben was keen to follow in the footsteps of Darth Vader, he failed to acknowledge that Anakin’s love was stronger than his faith in the dark side. In the end, like his grandfather, it was that love that redeemed him. Ben sacrificed himself for the person he loved, just like Anakin did for Luke.

Rey Skywalker

Image via Lucasfilm

Rey spent the majority of her childhood and the entirety of her adolescence without her parents. Naturally, she wanted to find a surrogate family. Luckily, she did. Not only did Luke, Leia, and Han become her family, so did Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Issac) and Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) and many other Resistance heroes. At the heart of Star Wars is the importance of choice, and the necessity of family. Anakin, Padmé, Luke, Leia and Han’s choices made them who they are, not their abilities. Family is not always defined by blood, and Rey choosing the Skywalkers to be her family is completely justified. The Dyad connection between Ben Solo and Rey solidifies Rey's place in the Skywalker family. Rey was the reason why Ben redeemed himself. In the end, the Skywalkers became the family Rey never had.

Star Wars is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+