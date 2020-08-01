Viral ‘Star Wars’ TikTok Pitches New Titles for Skywalker Saga Movies That Actually Work

Hey, how’s your weekend going? Oh, it’s going fine? Well, brace yourselves, because I’m about to change your world forever with one viral TikTok video pitching new titles for every Star Wars Skywalker saga movie.
Earlier this week, Twitter user @_Cody1021_ reposted a TikTok created by user @fake.disney.facts which argues that every Star Wars movie has the wrong title. From there, @fake.disney.facts goes through every movie title, summarizing the plot of each movie in a few sentences before showing off the new title each movie should have. Not only does @fake.disney.facts make a strong argument for every new title, but they’ve also gone ahead and made a slideshow for us visual learners so we can see just how much dang sense it makes to change each and every Skywalker Saga movie title.
Here are the new titles proposed by @fake.disney.facts.:
- Episode I: The Rise of Skywalker
Episode II: Revenge of the Sith
- Episode III: Attack of the Clones
- Episode IV: Return of the Jedi
- Episode V: The Force Awakens
- Episode VI: The Last Jedi
- Episode VII: The Empire Strikes Back
- Episode VIII: A New Hope
- Episode IX: The Phantom Menace
How is it that I’ve gone my whole entire life never questioning whether the titles to the Star Wars movies actually fit? And how is it possible that switching around the titles actually makes more sense and work better for the plot of each new movie? All I can say is TikTok user @fake.disney.facts has convinced me their proposed new Star Wars movies titles are, in fact, the correct titles — and I will be using these new ones from here on out.
You can check out the full viral TikTok below. Get even more Star Wars updates here and The Mandalorian updates here.
