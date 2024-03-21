The Big Picture The Skywalker Saga returns to theaters May the 4th. Catch your favorite Star Wars movie on the big screen.

The films will be screened in chronological order in one day.

The screening will also feature an exclusive look at The Acolyte.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, a young boy was called to save the galaxy. And on May the 4th, his journey will be returning to theaters to celebrate the impact Star Wars has had on pop culture over the course of four decades. The Skywalker Saga will be flying back to multiplexes on Star Wars Day, giving audiences the opportunity to catch their favorite Episode on the big screen. Lucasfilm made the announcement through the franchise's official website, letting every corner of this galaxy know that the Skywalker family is ready to return to theaters.

While it could be easy to schedule the nine films over the course of several days, Lucasfilm knows how passionate Star Wars fans are, and the films will be screened on the same day and in chronological order. This means that the marathon will begin with Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, and it will conclude with Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale March 22, at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET. And those who attend the screenings will get an exclusive look at one of the highly anticipated new stories from the galaxy far, far away.

A trailer for The Acolyte was released this week, giving viewers a taste of what's to come from Leslye Headland's television series developed for Disney+. During the High Republic era, it seemed as if no one could stop the Jedi from expanding their knowledge and power. But a threat is about to rise from the darkness, placing the fate of the galaxy in jeopardy. Audiences who attend the Skywalker Saga marathon will get an exclusive look at The Acolyte after the screenings of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, setting the stage for the television series' debut on Disney+ this summer.

The Legacy of the Skywalker Saga

While Star Wars has been focusing on expanding its presence on television during the last few years, the franchise will always have its roots on the big screen. Every time a new trilogy from the galaxy far, far away was launched, the box office blew up harder than the Death Star, with the Skywalker Saga earning more than $8 billion from theaters from all over the world. And that's not taking into account spinoffs such as Solo: A Star Wars Story and Rogue One, which could add their own considerable amount to the franchise's box office total. However, only the main Episodes are considered a part of the Skywalker Saga. George Lucas' creation returns to the big screen on Star Wars Day, and as Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) would say, this is where the fun begins.

