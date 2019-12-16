It Took 22 Years, But I’ve Finally Accepted the ‘Star Wars’ Special Editions

0

In 1997, the Star Wars Special Editions were a neat thing. If you were just a kid like I was at the time, then it was a great opportunity to see the movies on the big screen with a nice visual sheen. It wasn’t until the online discourse heated up and fandom retaliated that the changes felt more like alterations to holy writ. It didn’t take long for backlash to Greedo shooting at Han first or the weird addition of “Jedi Rocks” (a musical number in Jabba’s palace) to spur fan outrage, and that outrage has never really gone away as fans continue to hope that the original versions will someday get an official release. And for those who have given up hope, they’ve been able to seek out the unofficial “despecialized” editions online.

I rewatched the Special Editions this past weekend on Disney+ in preparation for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and was surprised to discover that they didn’t really bother me that much anymore. I assumed that they would still irritate me because most of the flaws and imperfections that George Lucas added are still present, and obviously I would prefer the versions that made Star Wars such a sensation in the late 70s and early 80s. But now I’ve just kind of learned to accept it and I find the additions to be fascinating curiosities rather than some unholy abomination that “ruins” the Original Trilogy.

Strangely enough, the latest addition (as Lucas has been tinkering with these movies past the Special Edition release in 1997), Greedo saying “Maclunkey” before he tries to shoot Han, provided some added charm to the scene. Maybe it’s just because “Maclunkey” is a funny thing to say, but I feel it also speaks to how the “Han Shoots First” thing has been done to death. I can no longer bring myself to care about it because it’s such a minor thing. It doesn’t ruin Han’s character because while it does slightly diminish his ruthlessness, it doesn’t detract from his overall roguish charm. Han Solo was not ruined just because the movie was re-edited with a bad special effect to make it appear that Greedo shot first.

The addition of the scene where Han confronts Jabba in Mos Eisley is a bit more irritating, not just because the Jabba VFX work still looks rough, but because it simply doesn’t add anything. We’ve already received information that Han dropped his cargo at the sight of imperial troops and that he needs to pay Jabba back the money. It’s a poor scene to add simply because it slows the narrative momentum, but even here, I’ve just kind of learned to get over it. A New Hope isn’t terrible now just because Han and CGI Jabba have a pointless conversation. It’s simply a speed bump on the way to the much better movie that’s still largely intact.

If anything, the one part of the Special Editions that caught my attention more than anything is that the VFX are so poor. The 4K release of these movies on Disney+ really allows you to appreciate the practical effects and their level of detail, and then all of a sudden someone shoves some PlayStation 2 graphics into your movie. But even here, I can’t be like, “Ugh, this isn’t my Star Wars!” because at this point, it kind of is our Star Wars. The Special Editions have been around for about half the time we’ve had Star Wars at all. They’ve ingratiated themselves through sheer persistence.

I wish the original versions had been released because there’s no reason we shouldn’t be able to have that historical record as well as the special editions. However, Lucas wanted to wipe away those originals from history, so what we’re left with are the Special Editions. Sure, it’s a bit annoying to know there are slightly better versions of these movies floating around out there where you don’t have to sit through “Jedi Rocks”, but that’s what it is at this point: an annoyance. It’s not some grand tragedy and it’s not like Star Wars as we know it is gone.

What makes A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi work or not work remains intact. A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back remain largely perfect movies that are still thrilling and exciting. Return of the Jedi is still kind of a mess with the Luke and Vader plotline doing the heavy lifting but unable to stop the Endor plot from being a total slog. These are strengths and weaknesses that would exist even if the Special Editions never happened. But the Special Editions are Star Wars now to the point where the edition itself isn’t even connotated. I’m done fighting a battle that ended over two decades ago. Star Wars is dead. Long live Star Wars.