While it seems impossible to imagine now, there was a time when Star Wars wasn’t one of the biggest franchises in entertainment. The ballooning budget, complex special effects, and fears that it was nothing more than a silly kids film caused 20th Century Fox to worry that the original film, directed by a New Hollywood maverick named George Lucas, would flop. Instead, the studio put most of its energy behind The Other Side of Midnight, even going as far as to demand that all theaters that wanted it also had to order Star Wars in an attempt to lessen any potential losses. But hindsight is a fascinating thing, and it’s funny to reflect on 20th Century Fox putting all their eggs in the wrong basket. Star Wars opened on May 25, 1977, in just 32 cinemas. The movie immediately broke box office records and, after a quick expansion into a wide release, became the highest-grossing film of all time. Work promptly began on a sequel, with Lucas crafting a story of considerably more scope than the original. The result was 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back, widely considered the best film in the series and the entry that solidified Star Wars as a pop-culture phenomenon with no equal. And the rest, as they say, is history.

But that history could have turned out very different. While the original film was still in production, concerns regarding its viability at the box office led Lucas to hire Alan Dean Foster to pen a novel that could form the basis for a low-budget sequel should Star Wars not be successful enough to warrant a bigger, more expensive follow-up. Foster, who had already ghost-written the novelization of the first film and was under contract for a second book anyway, was given a large amount of creative control for the story, assuming he kept to the mantra that it could be made for a fraction of the original’s budget. The novel became Splinter of the Mind’s Eye, but by the time it hits shelves in March 1978, any plans for an adaptation had long been abandoned, leading it to become just a fun distraction to tide fans over between films. The book became the first in a long line of Star Wars novels that formed the now discarded Expanded Universe, and its origins as the potential second film is now nothing more than a piece of amusing trivia. But what were Foster’s plans for the sequel, and how would it have changed the franchise if Splinter of the Mind’s Eye had been made rather than The Empire Strikes Back? It’s one of the biggest "what if?" questions in the series, and one that would have not only changed Star Wars as we know it, but cinema in general.

RELATED: Max Rebo: The Star Wars Musician Who Inspires Fans Without Singing a Word

Image via Lucasfilm

The plot of Splinter of the Mind’s Eye is, as to be expected, much smaller than the previous escapade into this universe. Two years after the events of the original film, Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia are on route to meet a potential ally for the Rebel Alliance when they crash-land on the mysterious planet of Mimban. Their escape is halted by the presence of the Empire, concentrated around a mine that is said to hold the Kaiburr crystal, an object of unknown origin that strengthens the Force abilities of anyone who wields it. Following an altercation in a bar that results in our heroes being briefly imprisoned in an Imperial jail, Luke and Leia begin a journey across the swampy wilderness of Mimban in search of the crystal. Along the way, they encounter various predicaments, such as bumping into a particularly aggressive Wandrella (a worm-like creature that grows up to 15 meters in length) and a brief detour into the planet’s cave system where they must improvise their way across an underground lake. Eventually they arrive at the Temple of Pomojema, but their victory is cut short by the arrival of Darth Vader and a group of stormtroopers. A battle erupts, culminating in Luke slicing off Vader’s arm. (Vader also falls into a pit, leaving his fate unknown.) With the crystal in hand, Luke and Leia recover from their injuries and then escape into the mists of Mimban. Supporting characters include Halla, a native of Mimban with great knowledge of the Kaiburr crystal, along with returning favorites R2-D2 and C-3PO, resuming their comic relief roles from the film.

Eagle-eyed readers may have noticed the absence of one of the franchise’s leading characters: Han Solo. This was not an artistic choice on the part of Foster, however, but rather one imposed on him by necessity. While Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher had both signed contracts for three additional films while making Star Wars, Harrison Ford had not. As Lucas was unsure if he would return for a sequel (and even if he did, whether the budget would be able to afford him), he asked Foster not to include him in Splinter of the Mind’s Eye. As a result, the core dynamic between our heroes feels hollow, missing a vital piece whose significance is only made clear when it is no longer there. Han was the "every man," the character who didn’t rely on the Force or Jedi tricks but instead on his own skills and ingenuity. He was te classic smuggler with a heart of gold, whose cynical personality contrasted perfectly with the unflinching optimism of Luke and Leia that made every moment between them captivating. Without the wisecracking charm Han brought to the film (or the banter between him and Chewbacca, who also sits out the novel), the story lacks the joyfulness that made Star Wars such a hit with audiences, and the attempts to recapture that lightning in a bottle (such as an awkwardly written play fight between Luke and Leia) just come across as more childish than anything else.

This necessity to remove core elements of the original film to keep costs down for a potential adaptation affected more than just the main characters, but the narrative as a whole. If Star Wars was a galaxy-spanning epic that set the stage for a decades-long franchise, Splinter of the Mind’s Eye feels like nothing more than a detour that exists solely to fill time between films. Gone are the huge variety of locals to highlight just how expansive this universe is, replaced by a single planet so shrouded in mist it’s hard to tell what you’re looking at. While it does give Mimban a creepy atmosphere where danger lurks behind every corner, it’s hard to shake the feeling it was a decision made primarily because a production team could just turn up the smoke machine and avoid having to build complex sets. The action also takes a reduced approach, favoring one-on-one battles against the monstrous beings that inhabit Mimban, a far cry from the climactic space battle in Star Wars that showcased some of the greatest special effects ever put to a film. Interestingly, Foster had intended a similar sequence to open the novel to explain why Luke and Leia crash-land on Mimban, but Lucas requested its removal over budget concerns.

Image via Lucasfilm

Characterization also suffers. While Luke had a complete arc in the original film, starting as a simple farmer on the primitive world of Tatooine and ending as a major figure in the Rebel Alliance, here he seems entirely stationary, just going through the motions without developing in any significant way. Even Vader’s final scene echoes his ending in the original film (where his TIE fighter is knocked into space no concrete answer given regarding his status), a moment that encapsulates the central problem with the novel. It feels like exactly what many spin-off novels to larger franchises feel like: a fun excursion into a universe the reader already loves, populated by characters who can’t undergo any significant development lest the series start alienating everyone but the hardcore fans. Not that such stories are inherently bad, of course. Shows like The X-Files and Star Trek have proven that monster-of-the-week episodes can work perfectly fine in the right context, giving writers an excuse to play around with the possibilities of the universe without the requirement of tying everything back to the same ongoing narrative. And while this approach works fine when examining Splinter of the Mind’s Eye as a novel, as the second film in a franchise it would have failed to propel the series forward in a meaningful way, and it’s unlikely the series would have captivated generations in the way it ultimately has.

Compare this to The Empire Strikes Back, which rejected the childlike fun of the original film for a more complex and mature narrative that challenged the notions that people are entirely good or bad, while also pulling off a shockingly dark ending with one of the most iconic plot twists in cinema. It’s an ending that stunned the world, and it set the precedent for sequels taking a darker tone with cliffhanger endings that continues to this day. A more complex narrative also allowed for greater characterization than its predecessor, moving its core characters well beyond where the previous film left them. Luke evolves from a trainee to a master Jedi whilst also learning a terrible secret about his past that fundamentally changes who he is as a character, while Han and Leia finally confess their love for each other moments before Han is frozen in carbonite, closing one arc that started in the previous film whilst also starting a new one that carries over to Return of the Jedi. New characters such as Yoda and Lando Calrissian are introduced, each adding their own unique dynamic to the proceedings that stop it from feeling like a rerun. Compare them to Halla, whose role as an elderly, Force-sensitive guide smacks too close to Obi-Wan Kenobi from the previous film, or the pair of friendly Yuzzems called Hin and Kee who just feel like Chewbacca with another name. (Star Wars lore even states that Yuzzems and Wookiees are believed to share a common ancestor because they look so similar).

The Empire Strikes Back is not only the best film in the franchise’s 45-year history, it is one of the most ground-breaking films in history. And while it’s impossible to know what a live-action version of Splinter of the Mind’s Eye would have looked like, the basis Foster provided was unlikely to come within a hundred miles of Empire. The simplicity when compared to Star Wars, while fine in the context of a spin-off novel, would not have translated well to the big screen. Star Wars is at its best when it’s exploring the vast universe Lucas created where the only limits are a writer’s imagination, not a story on just one planet so cloaked in fog it just feels like a low-budget imitation. And without any standout action sequences where Industrial Light & Magic coulddemonstrate their talents as the special-effects masters of Hollywood, or a twist akin to Empire’s that would solidify its place among the annuls of film history, it’s likely Splinter of the Mind’s Eye would have brought the series to an abrupt end if it had become Star Wars 2. For fans of the series, it makes for an enjoyable if predictable read, but it is probably for the best that it never made it beyond the page.

12 Star Wars Legends Characters Who Should Rejoin the Canon

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Matthew Mosley (10 Articles Published) Matthew is a features writer for Collider currently based in Manchester. In his spare time he likes to read, write, obsess over Batman and complain about his Wordle score. More From Matthew Mosley

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe