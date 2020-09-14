Star Wars: Squadrons’ Animated Short Takes You Inside a TIE Fighter

Chances are, Star Wars: Squadrons is already one of your most anticipated games of the fall. But just in case you were on the fence about picking up this new game (which is giving me big time Nintendo 64 Rogue Squadron vibes), the new animated short made in collaboration with Motive Studios, Lucasfilm, and Industrial Light & Magic, will undoubtedly make you smash that pre-order button. Watch the short, entitled “Hunted,” below.

There are a number of totally cool things that this short includes. First and foremost, it makes you sympathetic to the plight of a TIE Fighter pilot (in this case itan Squadron Leader Varko Grey), something that the new sequel trilogy couldn’t even muster, and those films had an ex-Stormtrooper as one of the main characters. It also emphasizes suspense in a way that few of the Star Wars films ever have. And there are a number of very cool camera moves/angles that feel too creatively bold for the main canon. Also, it was interesting to see a prequel-style space station utilized by the Empire.

Apparently the short is set before the events of the videogame, so it will be interesting to see if this skirmish (and what happens to Grey) factors into the actual campaign.

Star Wars: Squadrons will launch October 2, 2020 on PlayStation®4, Xbox® One, PC via Origin™, Steam and the Epic Games Store, and will be playable via Virtual Reality (VR) on PlayStation® 4 and PC with cross-play support.