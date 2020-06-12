‘Star Wars: Squadrons’ Video Game Announced — After, uh, a Bit of a Leak

On Friday, June 12, 2020, enterprising Star Wars and Xbox fans noticed a peculiar addition to the Xbox website: Artwork seemingly teasing a brand new Electronic Arts Star Wars game, before any official announcement was made (via Polygon). And wouldn’t you know it, this is the second time in as many months that a Star Wars game has been leaked to a video game website — something called Star Wars: Project Maverick leaked to the PlayStation Store in March of 2020. Thus, seemingly tired of their best stuff getting out there on accident, EA decided to announce the game officially. Star Wars fans, get ready for Star Wars: Squadrons.

According to VentureBeat, the game will focus on new characters undergoing spaceship firefights, instead of EA’s previous Star Wars games like Battlefront offering various forms of story-driven gameplay through familiar characters and mythologies. Squadrons will have a narrative story mode (one tastily hinted at by EA’s official artwork), but the primary focus will be on multiplayer battles. This all reminds me of previous classic Star Wars games like X-Wing, TIE Fighter, Starfighter, Demolition, and especially Rogue Squadron. Space-centered dogfights have always been a singularly exciting component of the Star Wars films, and the idea of a multiplayer-focused, “one single idea” video game (in the spirit of something like Star Fox: Assault, one of my all-time favorite “multiplayer space combat games”) excites me greatly.

Star Wars: Squadrons will be released for current consoles in the fall of 2020 (damn, tight turnaround!). EA will also be debuting the first trailer on Monday, June 15, at 8am PST. Check out their official Twitter announcement below. For more in the world of video games, here’s all the dope game trailers from the PlayStation 5 reveal you may have missed.