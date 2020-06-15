Watch the First High-Flying Trailer for EA’s ‘Star Wars: Squadrons’

The first trailer for Star Wars: Squadrons is now here! Granted, all of the available footage comes from the game engine and not necessarily the gameplay itself. So what we got was a series of narrative-focused cinematics and a smattering of space-based Imperial vs Rebel starfighter combat. That’s not bad, not bad at all, and we’re ready to hop in the cockpit and get in the fight, but we’ll obviously want to see more in the months ahead.

EA’s starfighter title is expected to focus on new characters taking on dogfights in the depths of space. This is a bit of a change-up from the Star Wars Battlefront-style approach that doled out gameplay narratives through familiar faces, notable characters, and existing mythologies. Instead, Squadrons’ narrative story will be just one available mode while the main focus is expected to be on the aforementioned multiplayer battles. However, it’s worth a mention that Squadrons also hails in part from Motive Studios, which fielded the single-player campaign for Star Wars Battlefront II; so wherever you stand on that particular narrative, you now have a better idea of what’s in store for Squadrons.

Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience Star Wars™: Squadrons. Buckle up, feel the adrenaline of first-person multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron, and learn what it means to be a pilot in a thrilling Star Wars™ single-player story.

Both the Imperial and the Rebel squadrons were teased, each comprised of five new pilot characters. We got to see bombing runs, assaults on Star Destroyers, full-on fleet battles, and even one-on-one dogfights so far. The pre-order comes with just a few cosmetic skins for your new recruit characters and ships, both Imperial and New Republic; we’ll see if more goodies are added to sweeten the deal.

Protect the Galaxy – Plan every skirmish with your squadron in the briefing room before taking off to the evolving battlefields across the galaxy. Pilots will triumph as a team in known and never-before-seen locations, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan.

Okay, so this is the first we’re hearing of these new locations, at least in the game itself. Yavin Prime, or just Yavin, is the gas giant around which orbits the more famous moon Yavin 4, the former base of the Rebel Alliance. The planetary system has seen quite a bit of Imperial vs Rebel skirmishes over the years, so it’s a fine place to stage starfighter battles, even if it’s not so hospitable to ground-based combat (since, you know, there is no ground, just a toxic gaseous atmosphere). Galitan, on the other hand, appears to be a completely new bit of lore in the Star Wars universe.

Master Legendary Starfighters – Take full control of different starfighter classes from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets, such as the X-wing and TIE fighter. Modify your ship, divert the power between its systems, and destroy your opponents in strategic space dogfights.

It seems like there will be a healthy customizable / upgradeable component to the game, allowing players to tweak out their chosen starships. It’s a no-brainer to include this, but it’s also good to have in writing because hey, you never know.

Stay On Target – Compete in intense 5v5 dogfights, unite with your squadron to tip the scales in monumental fleet battles, and take off in a thrilling Star Wars™ single-player story. Immerse yourself in the pilot’s seat completely with the option to play the entirety of Star Wars™: Squadrons in virtual reality (VR) on PlayStation®4 and PC with cross-play support.

And here’s the multiplayer intel! 5 v 5 dogfights, Imperial vs Rebel, plus VR accessibility and cross-play support! That certainly adds some value to what’s otherwise a solid reveal, but there’s much more info to come, we’re sure.

Could this be the heir apparent to the classic N64/PC title Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, its sequels, and the like? Stay tuned to find out!

Star Wars: Squadrons arrives on current consoles October 2, 2020. You can pre-order here for PC / Steam, Xbox One, and PS4.