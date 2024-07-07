The Star Wars universe showcases so many powers that characters use for good and evil. The conflict between the Jedi and the Sith is foundational to the stories featured in this franchise. The life force of the universe, or The Force, is constantly in flex, and maintaining the balance between good and evil is a hallmark of any Star Wars story. The powers that the Jedi and Sith use also showcase the motivation of the respective practitioners. Sith can use powers from the dark side of the force to demonstrate their skill.

Throughout the Star Wars saga, the Sith repeatedly demonstrate how they can use powers from the dark side of the Force to achieve their ultimate goal of consolidating power. Channeling evil is crucial to the Sith's ability to obtain and maintain control over the galaxy. Some powers, like the Mind Probe, allow the Sith to read and influence the minds of others. Other powers, like Force Lightning, cause physical damage. The strongest Sith powers can give practitioners the upper hand in any confrontation.

10 Force Bond

First Appearance: 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' (2008)

A bond between two force-sensitive individuals is called a force bond or a force connection. This bond can be used to communicate over long distances. This power was used during the Clone Wars when Darth Sidious used this bond to perform a ritual together with Darth Tyranus against Yoda. Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Rey (Daisy Ridley) also demonstrate a force bond in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This allowed them to connect on a deep level and to understand one another better.

A force bond could be used for either good or evil. What makes such a bond so powerful is that it can amplify practitioners' power when they join together in this way. As Kylo Ren and Rey demonstrate, this bond can also be used for great influence. Those channeling the dark side of the force can influence those who may not be entirely on the dark side. Further, this bond has also been shown to cause visual or auditory hallucinations under certain circumstances.

9 Bleeding

First Appearance: 'Ahsoka' Novel (2006)

Bleeding is the process of bending kyber crystals to the dark side of the Force. Kyber crystals naturally gravitate toward the light side of the Force. Because of this, the Sith and others who use the dark side of the Force have to bend the crystals to the dark side to construct their lightsabers. Those wanting to bend kyber crystals to the dark side of the Force have to pour rage, hate, and anger into these crystals to turn them to the dark side. Ahsoka Tano was able to purify crystals that had been bled to make her iconic white lightsaber.

Because bleeding is how the Sith and others who channel the dark side of the Force can acquire lightsabers, it is a formidable power. A lot of power is required to turn these crystals to the dark side. This power demonstrates the Force's flexibility and the fact that even people and objects that are naturally turned to the light side can be turned. Without this process, the Sith would not have access to lightsabers, which are important weapons for them to use to fight their enemies.

8 Force Clouding

First Appearance: 'Tarkin: Star Wars' (2014)

Image via Lucasfilm

Force Clouding is used by some Sith to mask their dark powers when they are in the presence of Jedi. This can also be used by the Sith against anyone else who may be Force-sensitive. Sith could access this power by using their minds or by accessing Sith sorcery. The latter is more uncommon as it requires mastery of complicated magic. Force Clouding also serves as a mechanism for the Sith to move about freely without having their power detected.

Force Clouding is so powerful because it allows the Sith to move freely in public while concealing their true nature. This power was a critical component of Palpatine's (Ian McDiarmid) plan to overthrow the Galactic Senate. Force Clouding is also powerful because it allows the Sith to use their full powers to attack at any moment without warning. While this power may not lead to great physical destruction, it allows the Sith to operate at full power, while those around them are none the wiser.

7 Shatterpoint

First Appearance: 'Shatterpoint' (2003)

Image via Lucasfilm

While Shatterpoint was first canonically used as a power in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, it is first mentioned in Matthew Stover's Star Wars novel Shatterpoint. It is possible that it was also used in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. This power gives users the ability to identify and exploit weaknesses in objects and potentially other living beings. If the user identifies weaknesses, this power can be used to destroy certain materials.

What makes Shatterpoint so powerful as a force power is that it is easy to use once the skill is acquired. This type of manipulation gives the user distinct advantages in a fight. Shatterpoint is a destructive power and can significantly weaken someone who is on the receiving end of its use. Since everyone and everything has a weakness, the ability to exploit this for power is an important one. This power shows that any weakness can be manipulated.

6 Mind Probe

First Appearance: 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi' (1983)

Mind Probe gives the user the ability to sense another person's thoughts, emotions, and memories. This power has been used by the Sith and those affiliated with the dark side of the Force to gain important information. Even those with a lot of control over their minds often find it difficult to repel this particular power when it is deployed for evil. Snoke (Andy Serkis), Kylo Ren, and Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) are examples of those who have used this power throughout the franchise. This power is also deployed in The Acolyte.

What makes Mind Probe such an impactful weapon is that it is so invasive. This power can be deployed to access someone's most private emotions and memories. Since there is virtually no way to hide these thoughts or memories, a Mind Probe puts the victim in a deeply vulnerable position. Being the victim of a Mind Probe is a draining experience and can leave victims physically weaker than they were before, at least temporarily.

5 Force Lightning

First Appearance: 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi' (1983)

Force Lightning can also be called Dark Rays or Sith Lightning. Visually, Force Lightning involves the discharge of a massive amount of electricity with the intention of causing harm and death. Throughout the Star Wars universe, this is used as a weapon during a fight. Visually, Force Lightning can be blue, green, red, black, or white, depending on who is using it. Force Lightning can be deflected by lightsabers if necessary.

Force Lightning is shown to be effective during several fights. Force Lightning can cause disfigurement, injury, or death. At a minimum, Force Lightning can disrupt opponents of anyone who is using it. This power is so effective because of its destructive capabilities. Not only can Force Lightning damage opponents, but it can also destroy objects, including star fighters. Force Lightning is considered one of the ultimate manifestations of the Dark Side as it requires great power to wield.

4 Dark Transfer

First Appearance: 'Star Wars: Legacy' (2006)

Dark Transfer is the ability to use the power of the Dark Side to bring the dead back to life. It can also be used to heal someone who is on the brink of death. This power is mentioned in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. The Jedi perspective on this power is that it could go against the will of the Force to either bring someone back from the brink of death or to bring them back to life. Visually, this power also comes with Force Lightning.

The ability to heal someone who is mortally wounded or to bring back the dead is an ultimate power. The power over life and death could give any Sith an immense amount of say over any conflict. Relatedly, this power could theoretically be used to ensure that Sith Lords could always regenerate on some level. This could be a massive disadvantage to any Jedi in the middle of a battle if their opponents are essentially invincible if they have this capability.

3 Consume Essence

First Appearance: 'Star Wars: The Old Republic' (2011)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Consume Essence, also known as Feed on the Dark Side, allows Sith and other users of the dark side of the Force the ability to feed on the fear, hatred, and negative emotions of others. Various Sith exhibited the ability to use this power throughout the franchise. Specifically, this power is featured in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace when Darth Maul feeds on Obi-Wan Kenobi's (Ewan McGregor) negative emotions when the two battle on Naboo.

Consume Essence is powerful because it gives users the ability to channel universal negative emotions. The ability to manipulate and gain strength from these universal emotions is a powerful way to take advantage of the human condition. Since Consume Essence can use these basic feelings to power evil, it is a formidable power. Consume Essence also illustrates how powerful emotions are and how easily they can be manipulated.

2 Force Drain

First Appearance: 'Darth Maul -- Son of Dathomir'

Image via Lucasfilm

Also known as Drain Life Essence, Force Drain can be used to drain power from an opponent physically. This power exhausts victims physically, almost immediately, and leaves them significantly weaker. Those who use Force Drain essentially drain energy from their victim and gain this strength in turn. This is a dangerous power, and one that adds years of life to whoever is wielding it. Ultimately, Force Drain can completely deplete a victim and be fatal.

Like Consume Essence, Force Drain is a powerful ability because it manipulates the very essence of an opponent. Force Drain is powerful not just because it is so damaging to victims but also because it increases the strength and longevity of the wielder. The fact that Force Drain can make the Sith or anyone who uses the dark side of the Force that much stronger is terrifying. This power makes the wielder a stronger threat, and it gives them the endurance to keep fighting.

1 Force Choke

First Appearance: "Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope"

Image via Lucasfilm

The Force Choke is one of the most well-known dark side powers in the Star Wars franchise. This power is accessed through telekinesis and a grip-like gesture. Darth Vader becomes more menacing when he uses this power against his enemies. This power must be deployed when the user is channeling their own negative emotions, including hatred and fear. Those who use this power can often lift their opponent off the ground.

The Force Choke is so powerful because it is such a personal way to injure or kill an adversary. There is an intimacy in this power, which makes it all the more horrifying when it is deployed. A Force Choke renders a victim almost completely helpless, with no way to physically resist it. It is even more powerful because it is used as a means of control. There is a visceral fear of this power that is implanted in this universe that is palpable throughout.