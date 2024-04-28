The Big Picture Diana Lee Inosanto is thrilled for fans to see Morgan Elsbeth's backstory in Tales of the Empire premiering May 4 on Disney+.

The animation in Tales of the Empire is "next-level," with stunning martial arts sequences that even impressed martial arts expert Inosanto.

Tales of the Empire will be darker than its predecessor, focusing on villains like Morgan Elsbeth and Barriss Offee.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire is right around the corner, and no one is more excited for fans to see Morgan Elsbeth's backstory than Diana Lee Inosanto. At a panel at Calgary Expo 2024, with Collider’s Maggie Lovitt moderating the panel which also featured Ahsoka’s Eman Esfandi, Inosanto shared her enthusiasm for the six-episode anthology series premiering on May 4.

“My experience is unique as this is a new character that started off in live-action, so, in many ways, I felt that this character might have been still evolving. Things were kind of spoon-fed,” she started, explaining her time working with Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni. “Dave knows exactly what he’s doing. He may still be investigating ideas. I’m looking forward to Tales of the Empire because his fingerprint is all over this. To go into Morgan Elsbeth’s backstory, you’re going to see more of the history that he would have wanted the world to know. It will make sense when it ties into The Mandalorian and Ahsoka. That’s the brilliance of a Dave Filoni. He’s brilliant in that way.”

Inosanto Teases What to Expect in 'Tales of the Empire'

Inosanto didn’t just gush about Filoni but also adored the work that the team at Lucasfilm Animation did as well. “I’m so glad I can finally talk about it!” She joked, before adding:

“I feel so honored and grateful that they are continuing to share Morgan Elsbeth’s story. [Tales of the Empire] will go into a lot of how everything happens. You will know why Morgan is wired the way she is. I think you would be quite surprised and quite pleased with Tales of the Empire. It is next-level animation. I was stunned, and I have to give a shout-out to the animation team at Lucasfilm. I got to meet with them a few weeks ago, and I was amazed at how they did the martial arts sequences. They did an amazing job.”

This is incredibly high praise as Inosanto is a martial arts expert. She was taught by her father, actor Dan Inosanto, who is also an expert as well, and her godfather, the legendary Bruce Lee.

'Tales of the Empire' Will Be Darker Than Its Predecessor

Tales of the Empire is the second season of 2023’s Tales of the Jedi which followed the lives of Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku prior to the latter becoming a Sith Lord. The anthology series featured six episodes, with each character taking center stage for three of the six. For this second outing, it’s the villains’ turn to get some love, as three of the episodes will focus on Morgan Elsbeth. The other three will be Barriss Offee with Meredith Salenger reprising her role from The Clone Wars.

All six episodes of Tales of the Empire premiere on Disney+ on May 4, Star Wars Day. Stay tuned at Collider for more.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire (2024) Set against the expansive backdrop of the Galactic Empire's reign, a series of interconnected stories unfolds, revealing the lives and challenges of individuals both upholding and resisting imperial rule. These narratives delve into the heart of the Empire, exposing the personal sacrifices, moral dilemmas, and small victories that contribute to the epic saga of rebellion and authority in the universe. Release Date May 4, 2024 Cast Jason Isaacs , Lars Mikkelsen , Meredith Salenger , Rya Kihlstedt , Diana Lee Inosanto , Matthew Wood , Wing T. Chao Main Genre Animation Seasons 1

